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France, Greenland Ink Agreement to Push Cooperation on Critical Minerals
(MENAFN) France and Greenland have signed a letter of intent aimed at expanding cooperation on critical minerals and metals, as European states work to secure strategic resources needed for energy transition and industrial supply chains, according to reports.
French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Attractiveness Nicolas Forissier announced the agreement in a post on the social media platform X, saying it was signed in Nuuk alongside Greenland Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede.
He described the agreement as “a strategic partnership for the future of European energy and industry.”
According to a Greenland government statement cited by reports, the deal aims to enhance cooperation between Greenland and France in areas such as knowledge exchange, geological mapping, and the responsible development of mineral resources.
The letter of intent builds on a previous technical cooperation agreement signed on March 3 during a mining conference in Toronto between Greenland’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals and the French Geological Survey, BRGM, according to reports.
French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Attractiveness Nicolas Forissier announced the agreement in a post on the social media platform X, saying it was signed in Nuuk alongside Greenland Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede.
He described the agreement as “a strategic partnership for the future of European energy and industry.”
According to a Greenland government statement cited by reports, the deal aims to enhance cooperation between Greenland and France in areas such as knowledge exchange, geological mapping, and the responsible development of mineral resources.
The letter of intent builds on a previous technical cooperation agreement signed on March 3 during a mining conference in Toronto between Greenland’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals and the French Geological Survey, BRGM, according to reports.
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