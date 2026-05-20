John L. Hopkins

Professor of Management, Deakin University

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John Hopkins is Professor of Management at Deakin Business School. He has worked extensively in industry, for organisations such as General Motors and Cadbury, in addition to academic institutions in the UK, USA, Ireland and Australia.

John has been one of Australia's leading experts in flexible and remote work research for over a decade and has worked on many projects for both public and private sector clients, including: Australian Fair Work Commission, National Workplace Institute, Regional Development Victoria, NSW Public Service Commission, Deloitte, Transport for NSW, and Australian Productivity Commission.

John is also a regular keynote speaker, expert panel member, and a trusted source of expert opinion and thought leadership on the future of work. He is regularly invited to provide his insight for outlets such as: BBC World News (UK), BBC World Service (UK), MSN Canada, Forbes Magazine (US), Reuters News (UK), Al Jazeera, The European Financial Review (UK), World Economic Forum (Switzerland), The Saigon Times (Vietnam), The Economic Times (India), International Business Times (USA), The Mirror (USA), Radio New Zealand, The Liberal (Greece), The Star (Malaysia), South China Morning Post (Hong Kong), Yahoo Finance (USA), The Hong Kong Herald, Channel 7 News, SBS World News, ABC TV News, ABC National Radio, Channel 10 News, The 7.30 Report (Channel 7), The Australian, The Australian Financial Review and The Age.

2014–present Associate professor, Swinburne University of Technology

2005 University of Liverpool, UK, PhD

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