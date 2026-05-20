Without Institutional Capacity, Recovery Remains Fragmented - German Expert

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Without institutional capacity, recovery efforts remain fragmented, said Evita Schmieg, a trade policy expert from Germany, Trend reports.

The expert made the remarks during a training session titled "Policies, papers, and bricks Capacity Building for Crisis Preparedness and Response" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

"Recovery does not solely concern physical infrastructure. It equally concerns institutions, management capabilities, and the capacity of municipalities to make decisions under pressure. This is precisely where capacity building becomes critically vital," she noted.

According to her, cities require trained local administrations, effective coordination mechanisms, and reliable planning systems. Without institutional capacity, recovery remains fragmented, reactive, and ultimately unsustainable.

Schmieg emphasized that the Ukrainian experience demonstrates the importance of practical and locally oriented approaches. Tools must function under real-world conditions: crisis coordination, geospatial data for recovery planning, high-quality information management, and cooperation among local authorities, civil society, and international partners emerge as key elements of resilience.

She also pointed out that crisis readiness and recovery remain impossible without a comprehensive approach. The housing sector, energy supply, local governance, digital infrastructure, and social cohesion must undergo evaluation as a unified system if cities aim to remain functional under the pressure of crises.

Germany, Schmieg concluded, remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine and its municipalities as key actors in recovery and sustainable development.

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