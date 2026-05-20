Jordan Museum Marks International Museum Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra)-- The Jordan Museum joined museums around the world in celebrating International Museum Day with a special event organized in cooperation with the Jordanian Museums Association, highlighting the role of museums in promoting dialogue, understanding, and cultural connection across societies.

Held at the museum's seminar hall on Tuesday, the event carried this year's global theme, "Museums Uniting a Divided World," adopted by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). The occasion focused on the growing importance of museums as spaces that bring people together through shared history, culture, and human experience, especially at a time marked by global tensions and rapid change.

Speaking during the event, Jordanian Museums Association President and Jordan Museum Director General Ihab Amarin described museums as open and inclusive institutions capable of strengthening connections between communities and cultures said museums help people discover common ground by celebrating humanity's shared heritage and values.

Amarin also highlighted the association's efforts to support and develop Jordan's museum sector in partnership with the Department of Antiquities and cultural institutions across the Kingdom.

He noted that the association, established under the patronage of HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan seeks to strengthen cooperation among Jordanian museums and present the Kingdom's cultural identity to the world in a modern and inspiring way.

The program included a presentation by Association Vice President Rasha Dababneh, who reviewed the organization's journey, objectives, and achievements since its establishment.

Students from Fatima Al-Zahra Military Educational School also took part in the celebration through a creative activity inspired by exhibits displayed at the Jordan Museum. Working in groups, the students presented design concepts reflecting the event's theme and expressing how museums can contribute to unity and mutual understanding.

//Petra// WH