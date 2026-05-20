Maruti Suzuki India Launches Smart Factory Lab For Skill Development In Lucknow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it set up a Smart Factory Lab at Government Polytechnic College, Lucknow, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to provide diploma students hands‐on training in advanced manufacturing technologies.

The lab will train about 400 students in its inaugural year, and the facility is designed to provide practical exposure to modern production systems, helping bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

The state‐of‐the‐art laboratories provide students with hands-on exposure to advanced, industry‐relevant technologies, including automation, Industry 4.0, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), pneumatics, energy measurement, and motion control systems

Designed to replicate real‐world manufacturing environments, the labs aim to strengthen practical learning and technical proficiency among diploma students, the company release said.

The company said that the initiative aims to inculcate the right mindset required by the industry, enhance employability, strengthen technical competencies, and prepare students to emerge as industry-ready professionals, contributing to a future-ready workforce.

“By upgrading facilities into smart factory labs, we are building future-ready professionals in alignment with the government's Skill India mission. These labs will provide experiential learning opportunities to meet the evolving needs of the manufacturing sector, minimise the skill gap, and instil confidence in students in using industry-specific equipment,” said Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

“Alongside upgrading facilities at government colleges, Maruti Suzuki has also set up four Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), a collaboration between the governments of Japan and India,” he added.

JIMs impart advanced manufacturing techniques, hands-on learning, and efficient shop-floor management practices based on Japanese manufacturing principles and soft skills required to make students industry-ready.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki has set up the Advanced Manufacturing Lab (AML) in 18 ITIs to provide industry-specific hands-on training in critical areas of automotive manufacturing.

-IANS

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