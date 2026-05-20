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Dutch Authority Warns Social Media Makes It Harder to Form Informed Opinion
(MENAFN) Dutch media regulators warned Tuesday that social media platforms are increasingly shaping how people consume information, making it more difficult for the public to develop what officials described as “a free and informed opinion,” according to reports.
A newly released report cited by reports said that a growing number of people in the Netherlands — especially younger audiences — now depend on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X for news and daily information.
The report stated that algorithms largely control which content appears in users’ feeds, frequently favoring sensational or divisive material designed to capture attention and increase user interaction.
According to the authority, social media firms are financially motivated to promote attention-grabbing posts “even if it is unreliable,” while users have only limited influence over the type of content shown to them.
The findings also highlighted concerns surrounding practices such as “shadowbanning,” where certain accounts or posts are quietly made less visible without users receiving clear notification.
A newly released report cited by reports said that a growing number of people in the Netherlands — especially younger audiences — now depend on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X for news and daily information.
The report stated that algorithms largely control which content appears in users’ feeds, frequently favoring sensational or divisive material designed to capture attention and increase user interaction.
According to the authority, social media firms are financially motivated to promote attention-grabbing posts “even if it is unreliable,” while users have only limited influence over the type of content shown to them.
The findings also highlighted concerns surrounding practices such as “shadowbanning,” where certain accounts or posts are quietly made less visible without users receiving clear notification.
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