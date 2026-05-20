Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Protocol Validity Protection Added In Penta Security's Cloudbric Managed Rules


2026-05-20 02:31:34
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity company, has enhanced its Cloudbric Managed Rules (CMR) for AWS WAF (Web Application Firewall), available on AWS Marketplace rule groups, by adding a new Protocol Validity Protection feature.

With the rise in attacks in how web servers handle requests (e.g. request smuggling), the demand for protocol-level protection has grown significantly. In response, Penta Security added protocol validity protection to its rule groups of AWS WAF, Cloudbric Managed Rules. Unlike traditional attack detection-based approaches, this feature takes a preventive approach by verifying whether a protocol complies with standard request protocol formats, stopping the potential attacks at the source.

Cloudbric Managed Rules is a WAF rule group subscribed through AWS marketplace providing predefined rules to users. AWS WAF requires technical expertise and knowledge to configure and manage, but with subscription of a rule group, even non-experts can manage WAF. Adding on to Cloudbric Managed Rules' originally featured protection against 6 threats such as OWASP Top 10, malicious IPs, bots, and API abuse, with the addition of Protocol Validity Protection, it now offers real-time validation of incoming requests to block request smuggling and non-standard HTTP methods or bypass attempts using header manipulation. As a result, improvement of web application security level without additional development is possible.

Jihae Lee, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of Penta Security stated:“With enhanced 'Cloudbric Managed Rule', organizations can strengthen their defense capabilities against increasing complexity and risk of web threats. AWS Marketplace subscription allows fast deployment, helping customers improve both their security level and operational efficiency.”

MENAFN20052026003118003196ID1111141892



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search