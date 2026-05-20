BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Economic Storm' Remark, Calls Him Delusional

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on Wednesday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "economic storm incoming" remarks over the central government's fiscal policies and accused him of being "delusional." Emphasising that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world, Kesavan said that the country deserves a better Leader of Opposition (LoP). Speaking with ANI, he accused Gandhi of reacting out of humiliation due to repeated electoral defeats.

Hitting back at Gandhi, Kesavan said that the Congress leader never answered the queries regarding the funding for his foreign trips, inferring that he should not question the Centre. "He has lost the sense of political balance after a series of humiliating electoral defeats. His bizarre remarks only go on to show that he is living in his own world of delusions and lies. Very recently, Rahul Gandhi was cornered when questions were raised about his foreign trips and the funding for these visits abroad...he said the Indian economy was dead, whereas India's the fastest growing economy in the world...people do not trust him," he said.

BJP Defends Economic Record

Further defending the Centre's fiscal policies, the BJP spokesperson said that in the Congress era, India struggled to progress economically, ranking 11th on the global level, while under the BJP government, it has become the 4th largest economy, stressing that poverty has been reduced and strides are being made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat. "During the Congress era, we were one of the fragile five economies, ranking 11th. Now, we are the 4th largest economy...about 27 crore people have been lifted out of extreme poverty. People of India know that Narendra Modi's reform express is marching towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat while empowering each and every section of the society...India deserves a better Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha," Kesavan said.

Rahul Gandhi Warns of 'Economic Storm'

This comes after LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday warned that India is on the brink of an unprecedented "economic storm". He claimed that the financial modifications made by the Prime Minister would inevitably collapse, with the common citizen bearing the heaviest burden.

Addressing the media and public during his visit to his parliamentary constituency of Raebareli, the senior Congress leader alleged that the current economic architecture has been systematically rigged to benefit a chosen few billionaires at the expense of the working class. Gandhi emphasised that while major corporate figures and political leaders remain entirely insulated within their palaces, the real impact of the looming shock will devastate the youth, farmers, labourers, and small business owners of Uttar Pradesh. He further chided Prime Minister Narendra Modi for travelling abroad frequently while simultaneously asking citizens to curb their foreign travels instead of addressing internal structural crises. "For several days now, I have been saying that the economic structure Modi ji has altered, and an economic storm is coming now. The structure he has erected in favour of Adani and Ambani will not endure; it is destined to collapse completely. The tragedy is that the common people will bear the brunt. They will continue to sit in their palaces, but the youth of UP and the people of UP will be the ones to suffer the full impact of this shock", Gandhi said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)