403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Reign Beauty And Vitality Expands Aesthetic Medicine Services In Henderson, Nevada
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Henderson, NV - Reign Beauty and Vitality, a modern aesthetic and restorative medicine practice in Henderson, Nevada, has announced an expanded lineup of aesthetic medicine services now available to patients throughout Henderson, Clark County, and the greater Las Vegas valley. The expanded offerings bring a comprehensive, clinically guided range of injectable, regenerative, and advanced skin treatments under one roof.
Located at 750 Coronado Center Drive and led by Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, a board-certified nurse practitioner, Reign Beauty and Vitality was built on precision, clinical integrity, and intentional care. The practice's aesthetic philosophy is deliberately restrained - subtle and strategic, never overdone - with every treatment guided by facial anatomy and individualized patient goals.
A Comprehensive Aesthetic Medicine Menu
The expanded aesthetic services are organized into several integrated categories. Precision injectables include neuromodulators across four premium brands - Xeomin, Botox, Letybo, and Dysport - addressing expression lines as well as therapeutic concerns such as chronic migraine relief, masseter relaxation for jaw tension, and sweat control for the underarms, hands, and feet. Restorative volume fillers, placed by Reign's Master Injectors, use hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxyapatite products to restore facial structure across the cheeks, jawline, chin, temples, lips, and under-eye region.
For patients seeking comprehensive rejuvenation, the practice has introduced the Reign Method - combination injectable protocols that integrate neuromodulators, dermal fillers, energy-based treatments, and biostimulatory products into a single cohesive plan. The Reign Method addresses muscle activity, volume loss, and skin quality together through curated protocols for facial balance, youth restoration, and renewal of the neck, décolleté, and hands. PDO thread rejuvenation rounds out the structural offerings with non-surgical brow, midface, neck, and full-face lift options.
Advanced Skin Therapies Through the Glow Studio
Reign's expanded services also include a robust menu of advanced skin therapies delivered through its Glow Studio. These clinical-grade treatments are designed to correct, resurface, and strengthen the skin barrier, and include customized signature facials, a results-driven facial developed specifically for men's skin, a corrective acne program, and lymphatic-focused sculpting treatments.
The Glow Studio also incorporates advanced Korean skin technology - including spicule-based resurfacing, needle-free peptide firming treatments, and micro-collagen infusion therapy - alongside clinical peels and advanced microneedling with PDRN or exosomes. Tiered skin series allow patients to progress from professional maintenance care through comprehensive, regenerative skin transformation programs.
Addressing the Needs of Men and Women Across the Valley
"Aesthetic medicine done well is genuine medicine - it deserves the same precision, planning, and clinical judgment as any other area of healthcare," said Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, proprietor of Reign Beauty and Vitality. "Men and women in Henderson have been asking for aesthetic care that feels intentional rather than transactional. They don't want to look overdone. They want to look like themselves, refreshed. Expanding our services means we can build a complete plan around each patient's anatomy and goals - whether that's a single injectable treatment, a combination protocol, or a long-term skin health program. Every treatment is delivered under medical supervision, and that clinical foundation is what makes the results both natural and lasting."
Serving Henderson, Clark County, and Las Vegas
Reign Beauty and Vitality serves patients throughout the region, including Henderson, Summerlin, Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, Silverado Ranch, Chinatown, and the Arts District. All aesthetic treatments are delivered under licensed nurse practitioner supervision, with personalized treatment planning grounded in each patient's individual anatomy and goals.
Prospective patients can review the full aesthetic medicine menu, learn what to expect, and book a consultation online.
For more information, visit
About Reign Beauty and Vitality
Reign Beauty and Vitality is a modern aesthetic and restorative medicine practice located in Henderson, Nevada. Built on precision, clinical integrity, and intentional care, the practice specializes in advanced treatments that enhance, restore, and optimize - including aesthetic medicine, regenerative peptide protocols, precision vitamin therapy, medical weight management, and hormonal optimization. Led by Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, Reign Beauty and Vitality serves patients throughout Henderson, Clark County, and the greater Las Vegas valley.
Media Contact Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C | Reign Beauty and Vitality | | Phone: (702) 533-0773 | Email: [email protected] | Website:
Henderson, NV - Reign Beauty and Vitality, a modern aesthetic and restorative medicine practice in Henderson, Nevada, has announced an expanded lineup of aesthetic medicine services now available to patients throughout Henderson, Clark County, and the greater Las Vegas valley. The expanded offerings bring a comprehensive, clinically guided range of injectable, regenerative, and advanced skin treatments under one roof.
Located at 750 Coronado Center Drive and led by Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, a board-certified nurse practitioner, Reign Beauty and Vitality was built on precision, clinical integrity, and intentional care. The practice's aesthetic philosophy is deliberately restrained - subtle and strategic, never overdone - with every treatment guided by facial anatomy and individualized patient goals.
A Comprehensive Aesthetic Medicine Menu
The expanded aesthetic services are organized into several integrated categories. Precision injectables include neuromodulators across four premium brands - Xeomin, Botox, Letybo, and Dysport - addressing expression lines as well as therapeutic concerns such as chronic migraine relief, masseter relaxation for jaw tension, and sweat control for the underarms, hands, and feet. Restorative volume fillers, placed by Reign's Master Injectors, use hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxyapatite products to restore facial structure across the cheeks, jawline, chin, temples, lips, and under-eye region.
For patients seeking comprehensive rejuvenation, the practice has introduced the Reign Method - combination injectable protocols that integrate neuromodulators, dermal fillers, energy-based treatments, and biostimulatory products into a single cohesive plan. The Reign Method addresses muscle activity, volume loss, and skin quality together through curated protocols for facial balance, youth restoration, and renewal of the neck, décolleté, and hands. PDO thread rejuvenation rounds out the structural offerings with non-surgical brow, midface, neck, and full-face lift options.
Advanced Skin Therapies Through the Glow Studio
Reign's expanded services also include a robust menu of advanced skin therapies delivered through its Glow Studio. These clinical-grade treatments are designed to correct, resurface, and strengthen the skin barrier, and include customized signature facials, a results-driven facial developed specifically for men's skin, a corrective acne program, and lymphatic-focused sculpting treatments.
The Glow Studio also incorporates advanced Korean skin technology - including spicule-based resurfacing, needle-free peptide firming treatments, and micro-collagen infusion therapy - alongside clinical peels and advanced microneedling with PDRN or exosomes. Tiered skin series allow patients to progress from professional maintenance care through comprehensive, regenerative skin transformation programs.
Addressing the Needs of Men and Women Across the Valley
"Aesthetic medicine done well is genuine medicine - it deserves the same precision, planning, and clinical judgment as any other area of healthcare," said Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, proprietor of Reign Beauty and Vitality. "Men and women in Henderson have been asking for aesthetic care that feels intentional rather than transactional. They don't want to look overdone. They want to look like themselves, refreshed. Expanding our services means we can build a complete plan around each patient's anatomy and goals - whether that's a single injectable treatment, a combination protocol, or a long-term skin health program. Every treatment is delivered under medical supervision, and that clinical foundation is what makes the results both natural and lasting."
Serving Henderson, Clark County, and Las Vegas
Reign Beauty and Vitality serves patients throughout the region, including Henderson, Summerlin, Las Vegas, Lake Las Vegas, Silverado Ranch, Chinatown, and the Arts District. All aesthetic treatments are delivered under licensed nurse practitioner supervision, with personalized treatment planning grounded in each patient's individual anatomy and goals.
Prospective patients can review the full aesthetic medicine menu, learn what to expect, and book a consultation online.
For more information, visit
About Reign Beauty and Vitality
Reign Beauty and Vitality is a modern aesthetic and restorative medicine practice located in Henderson, Nevada. Built on precision, clinical integrity, and intentional care, the practice specializes in advanced treatments that enhance, restore, and optimize - including aesthetic medicine, regenerative peptide protocols, precision vitamin therapy, medical weight management, and hormonal optimization. Led by Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, Reign Beauty and Vitality serves patients throughout Henderson, Clark County, and the greater Las Vegas valley.
Media Contact Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C | Reign Beauty and Vitality | | Phone: (702) 533-0773 | Email: [email protected] | Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment