Most Creative WUF13 Pavilions In Baku: City Of Future Under Domes And Screens (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Baku has been transformed into a vast laboratory for the cities of the future for several days, Trend reports.

At the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13) Urban Expo, the largest exhibition in the history of WUF, dozens of countries, international organizations, and technology companies presented futuristic pavilions reminiscent of science fiction art installations rather than classic exhibition stands.

WUF13 Urban Expo in Baku spans 3.5 hectares within the Baku Olympic Stadium. The venue has brought together more than 217 organizations from 66 countries and over 40,000 participants from 182 countries. It features 121 pavilions, including 41 national ones, as well as areas for international organizations, startups, technology companies, the Urban Cinema, the Urban Library, and the Business & Innovation Hub. Furthermore, the WUF13 Boulevard, an open area for meetings and events spanning about 2.5 hectares, became a separate part of the forum. It is the largest area in the history of the World Urban Forum.

The national pavilions-large multimedia spaces where cities communicate their future through the language of light, technology, architecture, and digital art-were the star attractions of Urban Expo.

Some pavilions are more reminiscent of interactive museums of the future. Visitors are offered VR walks through "smart cities," digital maps of urban development, panels powered by artificial intelligence, and giant LED screens that respond to human movement.

Of particular interest are the spaces where visitors can literally "build" their own sustainable city-choosing eco-friendly transportation, energy systems, and even the level of greenery in the metropolis.

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