Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results Declared, 94.31 Pc Pass

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.31 in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 board examinations for the academic year 2025-26, according to results announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Wednesday.

More than nine lakh students who appeared for the crucial public examinations across the state can now access their marks through multiple channels introduced by the government.

The SSLC examinations were conducted between March and April at examination centres across Tamil Nadu, with lakhs of students appearing for one of the most significant milestones in their academic journey. The declaration of results brings relief and excitement to students and parents after weeks of anticipation.

Students can check and download their provisional marksheets through the official result portals, including nic, gov, gov, and gov.

To access their marks online, candidates are required to enter their registration number along with their date of birth in the designated fields on the websites. Education authorities advised students to keep their hall ticket details ready before logging in to avoid delays and ensure a smoother process while accessing the results.

With a large number of students expected to visit the websites simultaneously, officials have urged students and parents not to panic in case of temporary delays due to heavy traffic.

Apart from online facilities, students can also obtain their examination results directly from the schools where they studied. School administrations across the state have been instructed to assist students and parents in accessing and verifying results without inconvenience.

The government has also made arrangements for delivering examination results through SMS services to ensure broader accessibility. School students will receive result updates on the mobile phone numbers submitted to their respective schools, while private candidates will receive notifications on the numbers provided during their online registration process.

Officials from the School Education Department said multiple result access options had been introduced to reduce server congestion and ensure that students across urban and rural regions receive their results quickly and conveniently. The department added that the measures are aimed at providing a seamless experience during one of the busiest result declaration days of the academic year.