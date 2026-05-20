'Fake Moving Target Interview': Candidate Says Hiring Manager Tried To Humiliate Him Viral Reddit Post

A job candidate has sparked an online debate after sharing an interview experience in which he claimed a hiring manager spent the entire meeting attempting to“disprove” his qualifications, despite allegedly expressing strong enthusiasm about interviewing him beforehand.

The candidate narrated the incident on Reddit's Reddit r/recruitinghell forum in a post titled,“Why do companies interview people just to try to humiliate them?”, questioning why certain hiring processes feel less like genuine evaluations and more like deliberate attempts to tear applicants down.

Why do companies interview people just to try to humiliate them?by u/Gloomy-Industry7086 in recruitinghell

According to the candidate, the process initially appeared highly encouraging. After successfully clearing the recruiter screening round, he said he was informed that the hiring manager was especially eager to meet him.

Even when technical issues forced the interview to be rescheduled, the candidate claimed the hiring manager continued emphasising how excited she was to speak with him and reportedly pushed to arrange the conversation at the earliest opportunity.

But the atmosphere allegedly changed instantly once the interview began.

According to the candidate, the hiring manager immediately began challenging whether he was even qualified for the role, despite him already working under the same designation professionally.

“She basically stated that I am not (X Job Title) and that she sees 'no evidence of it,'” he wrote, adding that he had already held interviews at similar and even more senior levels with major companies.

What followed, he claimed, felt like an endless cycle of shifting expectations.

The candidate alleged that every time he successfully answered a technical question, the hiring manager would abruptly pivot to another unrelated challenge in what appeared to be a relentless attempt to undermine his expertise.

For instance, he claimed she would question whether he had used a particular software tool. After he explained in detail how he had worked with it, she would allegedly move on to assumptions about another platform he supposedly lacked experience with.

When he clarified that too, the discussion reportedly shifted once again - this time targeting his leadership credentials, then his hands-on involvement, and later even questioning whether he contributed to team development initiatives.

According to the candidate, every response simply triggered a fresh objection.

Describing the ordeal, he labelled it a“fake moving target interview”, claiming the hiring manager appeared determined to dismiss his experience no matter how thoroughly he answered.

The viral post quickly triggered widespread discussion among jobseekers online, with many users sharing their own theories about why certain interviews unfold in such an aggressive manner.

Some speculated that companies occasionally already have preferred candidates lined up and conduct difficult interviews with others merely to fulfil internal hiring formalities or gain leverage during salary negotiations.