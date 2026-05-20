Outscraper Sees Continued Growth in Use of Its Google Maps Scraper for Business Intelligence Needs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outscraper has announced increased adoption of its Google Maps Scraper as more agencies, marketers, and researchers use automated tools to collect publicly available business data from Google Maps.

Anchorage, AK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outscraper continues to expand its presence in the business data automation space as more companies adopt tools designed to simplify the collection of publicly available Google Maps information.

The company's flagship solution, the Outscraper Google Maps Scraper, is being used by agencies, sales teams, marketers, recruiters, and researchers looking for a more efficient way to collect and organize local business data from Google Maps listings.

The Google Maps scraping tool by Outscraper enables users to extract publicly available business information, including company names, phone numbers, websites, addresses, business categories, ratings, and reviews. The platform is commonly used for lead generation, market analysis, local SEO research, and business intelligence projects.

As demand for location-based data continues to grow, businesses are increasingly shifting from manual research methods toward automated solutions that improve workflow efficiency and scalability. Outscraper's cloud-based platform allows users to run large-scale data collection tasks without requiring advanced technical knowledge or software installation.

The company has also continued expanding integrations and export capabilities, allowing collected data to be used across CRM systems, outreach tools, spreadsheets, and reporting platforms. This flexibility has contributed to broader adoption among agencies and organizations managing multi-location research and prospecting campaigns.

In recent years, public business data has become an increasingly important resource for companies focused on local search visibility, customer research, and competitive analysis. Outscraper continues to position its platform as a practical solution for businesses seeking structured access to publicly available Google Maps data.

The Outscraper Google Maps Scraper and additional data extraction tools are available through the company's official website at outscraper.

About Outscraper

Outscraper develops cloud-based data extraction and automation tools that help businesses, marketers, agencies, and researchers collect publicly available online data. The company provides solutions focused on Google Maps data extraction, review collection, and business intelligence workflows.

Contact Info:

Name: Kate Spake

Email:...

Phone number: +1 628 465 2800

Organization: Outscraper, Inc.



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Outscraper Sees Continued Growth in Use of Its Google Maps Scraper for Business Intelligence Needs