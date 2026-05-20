Mod To Use Drones, Magnetometers For Mine Clearance

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The specialists underwent this training during a special course at the UTTC training and testing complex (a complex for the development of cutting-edge technologies in the fields of mine action, civil protection, and environmental safety).

As part of the course, the military personnel practiced the full cycle of operations with unmanned aerial complex (UAC) systems. In particular, participants mastered:



the use, deployment, and maintenance of UAVs and sensor systems;

operations with ground control systems;

flight mission planning and monitoring of their execution; practical piloting of various types of drones.

A separate and crucial element of the training was working with magnetometers-high-tech systems that scan the ground surface and detect hidden munitions, significantly reducing risks to personnel.

Demining Capability Coalition sends 20Senator armored vehicles to Ukraine

According to the Ministry of Defense, as of February 24, 2022, demining units have already surveyed and cleared 460,189 hectares of liberated territories

As reported by Ukrinform, units of the State Special Transport Service, as part of their cooperation with the Demining Coalition, received 20 Roshel Senator armored vehicles with mine protection.

Photo: Ministry of Defense