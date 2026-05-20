Unity Move In AIADMK As Efforts Begin To Bridge Palaniswami-Shanmugham Rift

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Even as AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) called for unity during a meeting of district secretaries, parallel efforts appear to be underway within the party to reconcile differences between him and the dissident faction led by senior leader C.Ve. Shanmugam, amid concerns that continued infighting could weaken the party further.

Party sources said a section of senior leaders has initiated attempts to reduce tensions between the EPS camp and Shanmugam's group, believing that prolonged internal divisions would only benefit political rivals and hurt the AIADMK's prospects in the long term. However, the extent of progress made in these efforts remains unclear.

The developments come at a time when Shanmugam has reiterated his demand for an early meeting of the party's General Council to discuss crucial issues, including the AIADMK's repeated electoral setbacks in recent years.

The informal meeting of district secretaries on Tuesday, convened by Palaniswami, witnessed some unexpected developments. Though it was originally scheduled to be held at his residence, the venue was shifted at the last minute to the AIADMK headquarters.

Leaders loyal to EPS claimed that the majority of the party's 82 district secretaries attended the meeting, while the rival camp insisted that a considerable number of office-bearers stayed away.

Former minister and senior leader D. Jayakumar was among the notable absentees.

The AIADMK headquarters later stated that some district secretaries who could not attend had conveyed reasons for their absence.

According to party sources, Palaniswami used the meeting to explain the party's electoral performance and reassure district secretaries, including newly appointed functionaries, that AIADMK had previously overcome difficult political phases and returned to power despite severe electoral setbacks.

Meanwhile, Shanmugam held separate consultations with supporting MLAs and office-bearers at his office. Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said his camp was ready for dialogue but stressed that the General Council should be convened at the earliest.

“We are ready for discussions, but the General Council meeting should be convened at the earliest. Our aim is to strengthen and unify the AIADMK by bringing back leaders who were expelled and those who drifted away from the party,” Shanmugam said.

He also claimed that Palaniswami had so far removed 31 district secretaries from their positions.

In the latest organisational reshuffle, former MLA Elambai R. Thamizhselvan was removed as Perambalur district secretary on Tuesday evening.