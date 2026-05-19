Tunisian Olive Oils Target Expansion In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Exporting olive oils to Brazil for 14 years, Rivière d'Or is attending APAS Show for the fifth time with the goal of finding a distributor to place the company's products in major supermarket chains such as Carrefour and Pão de Açúcar.

“We want to get our brand onto these shelves quickly. We offer very high quality and highly competitive prices. In addition, when a Brazilian company buys from us, it buys directly from the producer-there are no intermediaries between sourcing the raw material and the olive oils,” said Rivière d'Or CEO Abdessalem Louedi at the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) booth at APAS.

In addition to Brazil, the Tunisian family company-now in its fourth generation in the olive oil business-exports its bottles to more than 60 countries.

“We've been partners with the ABCC for many years, and we thank them for organizing this event with us every year. It's been very rewarding, and we've grown significantly in the Brazilian market,” the CEO said.

Among Rivière d'Or's distinguishing features, Abdessalem highlights tradition, history and production control.

“Our brand has a long history of nearly 100 years, and that makes a difference. In addition, my company is 100% dedicated to the olive oil business-we aren't involved in any other activities. We oversee the entire production process, from the land where the olive trees are planted to the bottling and storage of the bottles.”

Attending APAS Show for the second consecutive year, Bulla Regia is also already active in the Brazilian market.

“We are at the event once again not only to meet our clients, but also to find new business opportunities,” said Fahd Ben Ameur, Marketing Manager at Bulla Regia.

Currently selling in Santos, São Paulo, the brand-which markets organic olive oil in different sizes-knows there is demand in other regions of Brazil, especially in the South.

“We stand out first because of our certifications, including one from Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, and we also have extensive experience in exporting and olive oil management. We understand the needs of different markets and are ready to export,” Fahd explained.

Like other companies in the sector, Bulla Regia is also seeking alternatives to cope with the logistical challenges caused by the war in the Middle East.

“It's difficult for everyone, so we are trying to maintain good communication with our clients, especially those with agreements related to transportation. We are trying to stay present, listen and respond to customers. In moments like these, we want to be prepared for any eventuality,” the company's Marketing Manager concluded.

Founded in 2005, Oleajoy Huilerie el Allem took part in APAS Show for the first time, presenting premium, extra virgin and organic olive oils.

“We want to promote our company and do business here over the next few days. We are present in between 15 and 20 countries around the world, including the United States, Canada and some countries in Europe and the Middle East, and we want to find a distributor here in Brazil to handle our product,” said Amina Jdey, Export Manager at Oleajoy Huilerie el Allem.

Considering the Brazilian market strategic for the brand, the company aims to gain a foothold among consumers in the country.

“We stand out because we handle the entire process, from extraction to bottling and export. In addition, we hold all certifications required by international markets and strive to participate in all major events to promote our product. We also offer very affordable prices and are committed to maintaining quality for our clients,” the Export Manager concluded.

Exporting to nearly 20 countries, Fermes Ali Sfar is another Tunisian family-owned olive oil producer making its debut at Brazil's leading supermarket industry trade fair.

“Founded in 1970, our brand has three farms and is sold in many countries, including European nations and the U.S. In this first participation at APAS, we want to enter the Brazilian market. We conducted research before coming and understood how important this potential market is,” said Oumaima Aouadhi, Export and Sales Manager at Fermes Ali Sfar.

“Over the next few days, our goal is to close deals and meet potential clients and future partners.”

Compared to competitors, the brand is betting on its“Tunisian touch” and family tradition to stand out.

Also in Brazil for the first time, Sora Oil is attending the trade fair with the goal of getting to know Brazilian consumers and expanding its export markets.

“Our main focus is to produce only high-quality olive oil. We currently sell to many countries, including some in the Middle East and Europe, and we are here to explore the Brazilian market. It's a new market, but a very interesting one,” said company CEO Bouzaien Abdelkader.

“We have many competitors, but by betting on the quality of our products, we are confident we will find a place in this sector.”

Founded in 2019, Sora Oil produces three types of olive oil-organic, extra virgin and premium-made from organic products.

The Tunisian companies are exhibiting at APAS Show 2026 in a booth organized by the ABCC, as part of an initiative by Tunisia's Export Promotion Center (CEPEX) and the Tunisian Embassy in Brazil. The ABCC's area also features other Tunisian companies, in addition to those mentioned above, as well as brands from Syria and Egypt.

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Report by Rebecca Vettore, in collaboration with ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcelo Brammer/Arab-Brazilian ChamberMarcelo Brammer/Arab-Brazilian ChamberMarcelo Brammer/Arab-Brazilian ChamberRebecca Vettore/ANBARebecca VettoreMarcelo Brammer/Arab-Brazilian Chamber

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