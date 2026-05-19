US Pressures Iran For Deal While Regional Powers Seek To Avert Renewed War

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States could launch new strikes against Iran within days if no agreement is reached to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, while regional diplomatic efforts intensified to avoid a return to full-scale conflict and restore stability in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had been“one hour away” from authorising military action against Iran before deciding to suspend it, adding that strikes“would be happening right now” had there not been what he described as positive developments in contacts with Tehran.

“I'll give it two or three days, maybe Friday or Saturday or Sunday, or maybe next week, but it is a limited period of time, because we cannot allow them to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. He added there was a“very good chance” of reaching an agreement with Iran, but warned:“I hope we don't have to do more military work, but we may have to deliver another strong strike.”

Trump's comments followed weeks of confrontation involving reciprocal attacks between the United States, Israel and Iran, including strikes targeting military sites, infrastructure, and energy facilities, with spillover effects across Gulf states and key maritime routes.

In Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran was prepared to confront any military aggression and would“not surrender”. He accused Washington of presenting military pressure as an opportunity for peace, stating:“For us, there is no concept of surrender. We either win or are martyred.”

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said Iran“cannot be besieged or defeated” and warned of opening new fronts using“surprising tools” if the country came under attack again.

Meanwhile, General Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya wartime operations headquarters, warned the United States and Israel against any new“miscalculation”, saying Iranian forces were“more prepared and powerful than ever” and would respond“quickly, decisively, forcefully and broadly” to further aggression.

Alongside escalating rhetoric, diplomatic efforts continued. Iran's Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi discussed initiatives to end the conflict with Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran, arguing that“contradictory US positions and excessive demands” were obstructing diplomacy.

Araqchi thanked Pakistan for its mediation efforts, while Naqvi expressed hope that Islamabad's engagement would help restore regional stability.

In Qatar, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Doha fully supported Pakistan's mediation between Washington and Tehran, stressing that priorities remained preventing renewed hostilities, restoring stability, and achieving a sustainable resolution rather than a temporary ceasefire.

The spokesperson also emphasised the importance of preserving freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, saying obstruction of the waterway would violate international law.

He noted that the recent transit of two Qatari gas tankers through the strait did not indicate a return to normal shipping conditions, adding that regional and international contacts remained focused on reopening maritime routes and stabilising trade flows.

In the United Arab Emirates, the defence ministry said air defence systems had intercepted six drones targeting civilian and strategic locations over the past 48 hours.

The ministry added that investigations into Sunday's attack on the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant found it involved three drones launched from Iraqi territory. Two were intercepted, while the third struck an electricity generator outside the facility's inner perimeter.

The UAE said it reserved the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and national security, stressing that its armed forces remained prepared to confront any threats.

In Israel, the newspaper Israel Hayom reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held another security cabinet meeting to discuss the possibility of renewed military action against Iran; the second such meeting within 24 hours.

The developments underscored the simultaneous escalation of military threats and diplomatic engagement surrounding the crisis. Trump said a breakthrough could come soon either through an agreement or renewed military action, reiterating that Iran would“never” obtain a nuclear weapon, while also acknowledging uncertainty over whether the United States would ultimately strike again.