Egypt Explores Healthcare Cooperation With Burkina Faso, Lebanon At World Health Assembly

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, discussed expanding healthcare cooperation and exchanging expertise with his counterparts from Burkina Faso and Lebanon on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

In a statement, Egypt's Ministry of Health said Abdel Ghaffar met with Robert Lucien to discuss cooperation in pharmaceutical manufacturing, vaccine and drug production, and biotechnology.

The talks also covered capacity building for healthcare personnel through training and professional education, in addition to cooperation on disease prevention, epidemic surveillance, and emergency health response mechanisms.

The two sides further explored opportunities to exchange expertise in digital health systems and healthcare data management as part of broader African cooperation efforts in the health sector.

In a separate meeting, Abdel Ghaffar discussed bilateral cooperation with Rakan Nassereldine in areas including hospital management, medical training, and combating communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The Egyptian minister reaffirmed Cairo's support for Lebanon in addressing ongoing health and humanitarian challenges and stressed Egypt's readiness to provide medical and technical assistance in line with Lebanon's needs.

According to the ministry, both sides agreed to organise a visit for a Lebanese health delegation to Egypt to review the country's universal health insurance system and exchange technical and administrative expertise.

The meeting also reviewed Egypt's previous support for Lebanon, including shipments of medicines, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid following recent crises, notably the Beirut port explosion.

The statement added that discussions covered the outcomes of an emergency meeting of Arab health ministers held in March 2026, which approved urgent support worth $200,000 for Lebanon's health sector.

Both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination to strengthen regional health security and improve preparedness for emergencies and crises.