Timor-Leste National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Timor-Leste on your National Day.

The partnership between the United States and Timor-Leste reflects our mutual dedication to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. I am proud that our two nations work closely together in defense and security, economic affairs, and beyond. We value the progress we have made together.

We also congratulate Timor-Leste on achieving full membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this past year – a historic milestone that reflects your nation's growing role in the region. May your National Day celebrations be filled with joy.