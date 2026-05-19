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Timor-Leste National Day

Timor-Leste National Day


2026-05-19 11:01:29
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Timor-Leste on your National Day.

The partnership between the United States and Timor-Leste reflects our mutual dedication to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. I am proud that our two nations work closely together in defense and security, economic affairs, and beyond. We value the progress we have made together.

We also congratulate Timor-Leste on achieving full membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this past year – a historic milestone that reflects your nation's growing role in the region. May your National Day celebrations be filled with joy.

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U.S. Department of State

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