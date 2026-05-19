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Ukraine Not Considering Lowering Mobilization Age, Presidential Office Says

Ukraine Not Considering Lowering Mobilization Age, Presidential Office Says


2026-05-19 10:01:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa in an interview with 24 Kanal, Ukrinform reports.

“At present, the issue of lowering the mobilization age and restricting travel abroad is not being considered,” he said.

Palisa added that any future decisions would depend on developments on the battlefield.

“But as of now, this issue is not being considered and is not even being raised at the level of risk assessment,” the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office stressed.

He also said there are currently no plans to mobilize women.

“This remains voluntary. Women, just like men, can sign contracts under general conditions,” Palisa noted.

Read also: Ukraine needs single coordination center for recruiting foreigners into military service – Budanov

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi instructed the General Staff to prepare proposals for new formats of contract military service.

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