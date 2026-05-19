Arteris Technology Adopted By Li Auto For Intelligent Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arteris FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) IP and Magillem software successfully deployed in the Li Auto L9 Livis high-tech flagship SUV via its proprietary autonomous driving systems-on-chip (SoCs)

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, today announced that its system IP technology has been deployed by Li Auto Inc., a leader in the China new energy vehicle (NEV) market. Arteris technology is supporting the underlying AI compute data movement and integration automation for Li Auto's current and future smart vehicles, starting with its proprietary SoCs used in the all-new L9 Livis high-tech SUV.

Li Auto is known for its rapid innovation in extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and smart vehicle platforms, integrating advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), high-performance compute, and immersive in-vehicle experiences. This includes the successful in-house development of the autonomous driving SoC, which provides the L9 Livis SUV with the computing power of 2,560 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to effectively perform AI computational tasks for autonomous vehicles.

For the development of the SoC, Li Auto used Arteris FlexNoC 5 NoC interconnect IP and Magillem SoC integration automation software to meet the high-performance compute needs, energy efficiency targets, and the highest functional safety requirements. Li Auto engineers leveraged Arteris technology to help ensure efficient AI data movement within the SoC. This was achieved by quickly exploring and implementing optimized interconnect architectures that balance performance, power, and area (PPA), while also accelerating time to production for both this implementation and future derivative designs.

“Li Auto is committed to delivering intelligent vehicles that seamlessly integrate advanced AI, safety, and user experience, and Arteris plays a key role in that strategy,” said Luo Min, Head of Computing Unit at Li Auto.“We chose Arteris for our SoC development to help us meet the high functional, performance, and safety requirements for autonomous driving chips and to ensure a great user experience in our smart vehicles. Arteris not only solved our technical challenges, but also, with its expertise and collaborative approach, is supporting our future vision of intelligent systems."

Leveraging the Arteris physical awareness capabilities of FlexNoC 5 silicon IP, Li Auto quickly converged on optimal architecture in the 5 nm process node, while reducing design risk and improving system-level efficiency. The solution supported the integration of diverse processing elements, including CPUs, GPUs, AI accelerators, sensor interfaces, and functional safety capabilities, helping to ensure predictable performance across increasingly complex workloads.

“Automotive innovation is being driven by a fundamental shift toward centralized compute and AI-defined functionality, and we are pleased to see our technology deployed in this vehicle and next generation of Li Auto vehicles,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.“Its choice to work with Arteris to ensure optimized compute for their vehicles reflects the growing importance of silicon data movement as a critical factor meeting the performance, power, safety and security requirements of today's physical AI systems. Together, we are enabling the next generation of intelligent vehicle platforms and the L9 Livis SUV is a prime example.”

Arteris products are used in systems ranging from AI data centers to edge AI devices and physical AI systems, including autonomous vehicles. Learn more about Arteris' automotive solutions at arteris/automotive.

Learn more about the Li Auto L9 Livis at: .

About Arteris

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Be Proactive, Change the World (主动积极, 改变世界). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, it provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes a high-tech flagship family MPV, four Li L series extended-range electric SUVs, and two Li i series battery electric SUVs. The company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base. Learn more at .

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Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world's top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at