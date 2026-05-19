Nasdaq Partners With Polymarket To List Private-Company Contracts

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Polymarket has unveiled a new class of prediction markets tied to private companies, enabling bets on events around pre-IPO firms. The offering, developed in partnership with Nasdaq Private Market, leverages Nasdaq 's data feeds and market infrastructure to price contracts around fundraising rounds, valuation shifts and other corporate milestones in the private sector.

The initiative marks a strategic shift for Polymarket, broadening its product lineup beyond politics, macro events, and publicly traded companies. The goal is to bring more price discovery to private markets, where data is typically scarce and opaque, and to broaden participation among traders who track private-company dynamics.

The project is anchored by Nasdaq Private Market, which will provide the underlying data and the market infrastructure for the new contracts. Polymarket argues that the private-capital universe is swelling, with unicorns - privately held startups valued at $1 billion or more - attracting growing attention from investors and the broader market thirsty for forecast tools tied to private companies. There are nearly 1,600 unicorns worldwide with a combined valuation exceeding $5 trillion, the platform notes, even as access to these firms remains largely restricted to private investors.

The move comes as part of Polymarket's broader push to reach financially oriented users and to extend prediction markets into private markets where pricing signals are less transparent than in public equities. The partnership with Nasdaq Private Market promises to deliver curated data feeds and a robust settlement framework that could give traders greater confidence when pricing private-company scenarios.

Polymarket launches a new category of private-company prediction markets in collaboration with Nasdaq Private Market, using Nasdaq's data and trading infrastructure for the contracts. Markets will focus on pre-IPO events, such as fundraising rounds and valuation changes, alongside other corporate milestones for startups and late-stage private companies. Retail traders continue to drive the majority of activity in prediction markets, but institutional interest is rising as data quality and market infrastructure improve. A Bitget Wallet and Polymarket study from April pegged retail share at about 80% of volume. The private-market landscape is shaped by the unicorn phenomenon, with about 1,600 unicorns globally and a combined valuation above $5 trillion, underscoring demand for forecast tools in a relatively opaque segment.

Key takeawaysPolymarket's private-market expansion and what it changes for traders

Nasdaq Private Market's involvement brings a structured data backbone and settlement capability that could help translate private-company events into tradable derivatives on Polymarket. The agreements aim to lower barriers to participate in forecasting around funding rounds, valuation shifts, and other milestones that typically occur behind closed doors or in limited private markets.

The approach reflects a broader push within the crypto and prediction-market ecosystem to broaden participation beyond traditional public markets. By connecting private-company events to a formalized data feed and trading framework, Polymarket seeks to create more transparent price signals for a segment that has long been difficult to price accurately due to limited disclosure and liquidity.

Polymarket has framed unicorns as a driver of this shift. The ecosystem's acknowledged unicorn count and the scale of private valuations imply substantial interest in market-based forecasts tied to private companies. With roughly 1,600 unicorns worldwide and valuations that exceed $5 trillion collectively, the appetite for tools that forecast private-market outcomes appears robust, even as access to these firms remains restricted to a subset of investors.

Industry observers will be watching how data quality, settlement reliability, and regulatory clarity evolve as private-market prediction contracts gain traction. The arrangement with Nasdaq Private Market could offer a degree of credibility and standardization that helps attract more serious traders to private-company forecasting, while still preserving the accessible, on-demand nature of Polymarket's platform.

Related reporting has highlighted ongoing institutional interest in the sector. Analysts have noted growing attention from large traders and asset managers seeking to hedge or speculate on private-market outcomes, a trend that aligns with broader market infrastructure improvements and a more favorable regulatory path for certain prediction-market activities. For instance, a milestone cited in industry coverage was Kalshi's first institutional block trade, framed by Bernstein as a signal of deeper capital participation to come.

As anticipation builds around the private-market category, some observers caution that regulatory and mechanics questions remain. The debate around listing prediction-market ETFs, for example, underscores ongoing complexity in aligning these markets with mainstream financial-market structures. These dynamics suggest that while private-market predictions are gaining traction, the path forward will require careful navigation of risk, transparency, and investor protections.

Related coverage from Cointelegraph notes that institutional interest is rising in tandem with improvements in market infrastructure and regulatory clarity, an encouraging sign for platforms pursuing similar expansions. Linkages to related stories emphasize the broader context in which Polymarket's move sits, including discussions around institutional participation and the evolving policy landscape that could shape future products.

Retail dominance, shifting capital dynamics, and what to watch next

Even as institutions begin to show more interest, retail traders still account for a substantial share of activity in prediction markets. The April Bitget Wallet and Polymarket analysis found that retail participants generated about 80% of the volume, underscoring the continued appeal of these markets to individual traders seeking alternatives to traditional equities or cryptocurrency investments.

Nevertheless, the conversation around private-market forecasting is gradually shifting toward institutional participation. As data transparency improves and trading infrastructure becomes more sophisticated, professional investors may increasingly incorporate private-market signals into hedging strategies and relative-value trades. Observers will want to monitor how much volume actually migrates from retail to more sophisticated, capital-intensive trades and whether any new products emerge to facilitate larger, privately negotiated positions.

The regulatory backdrop also matters. While there is momentum toward more permissive, structured innovation around prediction markets, questions about mechanics, risk controls, and potential ETF equivalents remain active. The sector has already faced scrutiny and delays in related product approvals, a dynamic that could influence how quickly private-market predictions gain mainstream traction.

Earlier reporting highlighted related institutional interest that could foreshadow broader adoption. For example, coverage of Jump Trading's stake-building in Kalshi and Polymarket signals indicates that major trading firms are evaluating how to participate more deeply in prediction markets as infrastructure matures.

As Polymarket rolls out its private-market contracts, market participants should watch for how data feeds handle real-time corporate events, how settlement works in volatile private markets, and how the platform handles updates in private-company disclosures and valuations. The evolving regulatory and market infrastructure landscape will shape the pace and scale of adoption for these new contracts, potentially redefining how private equity markets are perceived and priced in the digital age.

For now, the launch signals a notable shift: as private-market data becomes more accessible through established exchanges and venues, forecast-based tools could increasingly become a fixture alongside traditional due diligence and valuation methods used by investors, advisors, and corporate insiders.

What happens next could hinge on two intertwined factors: the reliability of private-market data and the appetite of institutions to engage with these instruments at scale. If the Nasdaq Private Market-backed contracts prove robust in data quality and settlement, Polymarket's private-market category may become a litmus test for how far price discovery can travel into private capital - and how quickly traders adapt to a world where private events are priced in near real time.

Readers should keep an eye on upcoming updates from Polymarket and Nasdaq Private Market, as well as ongoing regulatory developments that could either accelerate or temper the growth of private-market prediction contracts. The next few quarters will reveal how this blend of data-rich infrastructure and market-native forecasting translates into real-world liquidity and actionable intelligence for investors and builders alike.

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