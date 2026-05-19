TTEC Digital Selected For Salesforce Forward Deployed Engineering Partner Network

As organizations move from experimenting with AI to deploying it in day-to-day operations, many struggle to scale beyond isolated pilots. The Salesforce FDE Partner Network helps close this gap by providing the engineering depth required to navigate complex security environments and proprietary data challenges.

“Forward Deployed Engineering reflects how we already work with our customers - deeply embedded, accountable, and focused on outcomes,” said Chris Brown, President, TTEC Digital.“Through this network, our teams apply Salesforce's internal engineering standards directly alongside clients', helping to accelerate the path from Agentforce design to scalable, production-grade CX transformation.”

How TTEC Digital Helps Clients Scale Salesforce's Agentforce

As a member of this exclusive designation with certified expertise across the platform, TTEC Digital helps clients achieve:



Deep technical integration. Mapping complex, fragmented data structures so AI agents have the context they need to perform the requested tasks and the permissions architecture to execute the tasks safely.

Regulated environment hardening. Building recommended AI guardrails for organizations in industries with strict compliance, privacy, and security requirements.. System orchestration. Building the integrations, APIs, and data pipelines that provide AI agents with the necessary information to function across the full operational environment.



Beyond initial deployment, TTEC Digital helps clients sustain momentum through innovation-led managed services that support continuous optimization and adoption of emerging Salesforce capabilities.

"The partner ecosystem is how we make our advantage tangible for customers trying to win in the agentic era," said Nick Johnston, SVP, Global Consulting Partners & Partner Sales, Salesforce. "The Salesforce Forward Deployed Engineering Partner Network takes the deep learnings and specialized training we've built inside Salesforce and extends it to an elite network of partners. This provides customers with the engineering depth and confidence needed to move from pilot to production and achieve business outcomes at scale."

More information about TTEC Digital and its Salesforce partnership is available online at: .

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About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology and managed services company focused on delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit ttec.

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