Prosat Networks Expands Starlink Installation, Wireless Networking Install & Wifi Setup In Delaware

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ProSat Networks 1-844-799-0258, a professional Starlink installation and IT network services company, increased support across Delaware offering Starlink LEO satellite with advanced wireless networking solutions. This includes Starlink installations coupled with custom Wi-Fi network designs, security camera systems, access control (security), low-voltage data cabling, and managed IT support services for residential, commercial businesses and maritime customers in Delaware.

"Delaware has embraced LEO satellite technologies starting with Starlink, increasing demand for better, faster wireless networks across the first state" stated a spokesperson from ProSat Networks.

According to official tracking data from the Delaware Broadband Office and the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, there are over 4,700 unserved and underserved locations across Delaware that lack access to reliable, high-speed internet. Laying fiber-optic cables to isolated homes or farms is incredibly expensive.

ProSat Networks delivers end-to-end Starlink installation services with wireless network surveys, design, procurement, installation and tech support statewide in Delaware:

▪️ Northern Delaware and Wilmington Metro:

Wilmington, Newark, New Castle, Middletown, Bear, Claymont, Hockessin, Elsmere, Newport, Delaware City, Townsend, Pike Creek, Arden, Bellefonte, and all communities throughout New Castle County.

▪️ Central Delaware and Dover Region:

Dover, Smyrna, Camden, Milford, Harrington, Felton, Wyoming, Magnolia, Frederica, Cheswold, Clayton, Kenton, Hartly, Viola, and all communities throughout Kent County.

▪️ Delaware Beaches and Coastal Communities:

Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Bethany Beach, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, South Bethany, Millville, Selbyville, Ocean View, and coastal developments throughout Sussex County.

▪️ Western Sussex and Inland Delaware:

Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel, Bridgeville, Millsboro, Delmar, Greenwood, Blades, Dagsboro, Frankford, Roxana, Gumboro, and agricultural communities throughout western and central Sussex County.

▪️ Southern Delaware Bay and River Communities:

Milton, Milford, Bowers Beach, Slaughter Beach, Little Creek, Woodland Beach, and maritime communities along the Delaware Bay shoreline and the C and D Canal.

▪️ Resort, Marina, and Waterfront Areas:

Long Neck, Oak Orchard, Angola, Pot-Nets communities, Indian River Bay, Lewes-Cape May Ferry terminal routes, and waterfront developments throughout southeastern Delaware.

▪️ Rural, Agricultural, and Equestrian Delaware:

Farm operations, equestrian properties, poultry facilities, greenhouses, warehouses, remote and off-grid businesses throughout Delaware's farming regions.

▪️ State Parks, Campgrounds, and RV Infrastructure:

Off-grid Wi-Fi deployment for Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore State Park, Killens Pond, Lums Pond, Trap Pond, and private RV parks, campgrounds, and mobile communities statewide.

▪️ Commercial, Industrial, and Maritime Coverage:

Business parks, logistics facilities, construction sites, schools, healthcare clinics, retail centers, Port of Wilmington facilities, commercial marinas, and industrial properties throughout the State of Delaware.

Starlink and WiFi network installation services may include the following:

▪️ Technical site survey and feasibility assessment

▪️ Data usage analysis and network audits

▪️ Wireless network design (hardwired and wireless solutions) by Certified Network Engineers

▪️ PtP/PtMP wireless bridges (point-to-point or point-to-multi-point) for multi-building connectivity

▪️ Starlink data plan optimization, Starlink pooled data plans

▪️ IT network and LEO satellite dish model recommendations

▪️ Installation materials and parts supply

▪️ IT network system integrations

▪️ Equipment procurement and inventory management

▪️ Onsite professional Starlink installation services and setup

▪️ Integration with existing or new IT infrastructure

▪️ Guest Internet Systems for user and data management, monetized guest WiFi network solutions

▪️ System testing and performance optimization

▪️ Staffing / Talent Acquisition

▪️ Post-installation documentation

▪️ PSN MITS (ProSat Networks Managed IT Services), onsite and remote managed IT support services

▪️ Mid-level and C-Level strategic IT consulting

Industries and Operational Environments Supported by ProSat Networks

▪️ Agriculture, Farming and Ranch Operations

▪️ Airports, Aviation Facilities and Aircraft Hangars

▪️ Apartment Complexes and Residential Communities

▪️ Construction and Temporary Job Sites

▪️ Data Centers

▪️ Distribution Centers and Industrial Warehouses

▪️ Emergency Response and Public Safety Operations

▪️ Healthcare Facilities and Medical Clinics

▪️ Hotels, Resorts and Hospitality Venues

▪️ Marinas, Shipping Ports and Maritime Operations

▪️ Media Production and Broadcasting Facilities

▪️ Mining Operations and Mine Sites (SD-WAN for mines)

▪️ Oil, Gas and Energy Operations

▪️ Retail Stores and Commercial Centers

▪️ Retirement and Senior Living Communities

▪️ RV Parks, Resorts and Campgrounds

▪️ Sand, Gravel and Cement sites

and more.

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About ProSat Networks Inc.

ProSat Networks 1-844-799-0258 is an IT network design, installation, onsite and remote managed IT support services company specializing in LEO satellite broadband internet, hardwired and wireless networks, and IT network integrations for businesses, residential and maritime customers throughout the USA, the Caribbean and North America.

Certified Network Engineers on staff (Cisco, UniFi-Ubiquiti, Rajant, M365 & more), experts in LAN/WLAN/WAN/SD-WAN networking, low-voltage data cabling: Fiber Optic, Cat5, Cat6, CatX, coaxial, WiFi heatmapping and wireless spectrum RF analysis to deliver optimized hardwired & wireless network designs. Specializing in complex indoor, outdoor, and subterranean unified IT networking, communications and safety systems, managed system integrations, PtMP & PtP (point-to-multi-point / point-to-point) wireless bridges, long-range WiFi antennas, kinetic mesh wireless, security camera solutions including 24/7 live monitoring, and ongoing managed IT support (onsite & remote MSP) services including 24/7 live NOC support.

ProSat Networks certified network engineers work with our highly experienced field technicians to deliver best-in-class wireless network designs, installation and support for SMB and enterprise businesses, residential homeowners and maritime for boats and port operations.

ProSat Networks honors US military active duty, veterans and their spouses by offering a $50 discount on installation services as they continue on their mission of helping to connect LEO satellite broadband internet to the people of planet earth.

ProSat Networks

1-844-799-0258



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Disclaimer: ProSat Networks is an independent service provider and is not officially affiliated with Starlink or SpaceX. Starlink® and SpaceX® are registered trademarks of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation.