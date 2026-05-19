Revanth Reddy Orders Officials To Speed Up Mahboobnagar Projects

Telangana CM Orders to Expedite Irrigation Projects

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed the Ministers and officials to speed up the completion of the irrigation projects in the old Mahboobnagar district In the meeting with Ministers and MLAs from the district, the Chief Minister reviewed the status of the construction of the projects, including the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift project.

The officials were ordered to conduct a field visit. Reddy emphasised that land acquisition for other projects should also be completed expeditiously.

The Chief Minister assured that the government will release the required funds for land acquisition. The CM also clarified that all pending bills for the projects would be cleared.

The district Ministers were instructed to conduct a review with the officials concerned regarding irrigation projects in the Palamuru district and to continuously monitor the progress of these projects.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari, Government Whip Yennam Srinivas Reddy, MLAs Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Madhusudan Reddy, Megha Reddy, Rajesh Reddy, Vamsi Krishna, Veerlapalli Shankarayya, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao were present in the meeting

Indian Railways Approves Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project

The Indian Railways has approved the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project (68 km) of Southern Railway for Rs 993 crore on Friday, reinforcing its commitment towards safer, faster and more efficient rail transportation across the country. The section forms part of the important Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project will play a significant role in easing congestion on the busy Chennai suburban rail network while improving punctuality and operational efficiency.

He said, "The project will strengthen both passenger and freight movement across the corridor, benefiting transportation of key commodities including cement, automobiles, food grains, iron and steel."

At present, the existing double line section is operating at a high level of capacity utilisation, and traffic is expected to increase further in the coming years, necessitating additional infrastructure augmentation. The doubling of work will help reduce the detention time of trains, improve punctuality and increase the frequency of suburban services. (ANI)

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