MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TVI Provides Status Update

May 19, 2026 3:00 PM EDT | Source: TVI Pacific Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) (" TVI " or the " Corporation ")announces that further to its news releases dated April 17, 2026 and May 4, 2026, the Corporation's principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission (the " ASC ") granted a management cease trade order (the " MCTO ") on May 4, 2026, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "). Pursuant to the MCTO, Michael G. Regino, the Chief Executive Officer, and Love D. Manigsaca, the Chief Financial Officer, may not trade in securities of the Corporation until such time as the Corporation files its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the " Required Filings "), and the Executive Director of the ASC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade their securities.

The Corporation's Board of Directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to file the Required Filings and confirm that since the Corporation's news release dated May 4, 2026, there is no other material information respecting the Corporation's affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Until the Required Filings have been filed, the Corporation intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases for so long as the Corporation remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement. In the event that the Corporation does not file the Required Filings in a timely manner, the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities may impose an issuer cease trade order on the outstanding securities of the Corporation.

About TVI

TVI is a Canadian resource company focused on mining projects in the Philippines. TVI maintains a strong presence in the Philippines through its 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD, a Philippines corporation.