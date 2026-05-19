Jordan Condemns Attack Outside Mosque In California

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday condemned the attack that took place outside a mosque in the US city of San Diego, California.

Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali stressed the Kingdom's full solidarity with the US, reiterating Jordan's absolute rejection of all forms of violence, hatred and attacks on places of worship, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Majali expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the United States over the victims of the incident.

A shooting Monday at a mosque complex in southern California killed three people, with two suspected teenage gunmen later found dead in a car from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said emergency response teams found the victims outside the sprawling Islamic Center of San Diego, before later finding the shooters, aged 18 and 17, also dead.

TV footage from a helicopter showed armed response teams gathered outside a building, with one unidentified person lying in a pool of blood.

"We are actively investigating this as a hate crime," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl told reporters. "There was definitely hate rhetoric that was involved."