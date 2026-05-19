Minister Reviews JCD Institutional Culture, Attends Launch Of 'Customs Pulse' System

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra)-- Minister of State for Public Sector Development Badria Al Balbisi reviewed the Jordan Customs Department (JCD) experience in institutional culture and change management on Tuesday and attended the launch of "Customs Pulse," an electronic system designed to measure and evaluate institutional performance and monitor achievement indicators to support continuous improvement and data-driven decision-making.

During a meeting with JCD Director General Brig. Gen. Ahmad Al-Akalik, the department's ambassadors for institutional culture and change management, and role-model managers in the field, Al Balbisi stressed the importance of strengthening institutional culture across the public sector in ways that produce tangible improvements in ideas and procedures and enhance services provided to citizens.

She said institutional culture is one of the pillars of the second executive program for public sector modernization for 2026-2029, which places citizens at the center of government efforts by improving services through lower costs, reduced time and effort, higher quality, faster completion, and clearer procedures, with a direct impact on the daily experience of citizens.

Al Balbisi said the government is preparing to launch a series of activities highlighting the values underpinning institutional culture as set out in the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap and linking those values to both individual and institutional performance.

She praised the JCD for applying best practices in institutional culture and stressed the importance of replicating successful experiences to support public sector modernization and improve the quality of government services.

Al-Akalik said cooperation between the department and the Public Sector Modernization Program Management and Implementation Unit has played an important role in applying institutional culture concepts and improving services delivered to citizens.

He also reviewed amendments made in recent years to legislation governing the Customs Department, saying the changes had helped improve service quality, simplify procedures and enhance operational efficiency.

During the meeting, Al Balbisi attended the launch of the "Customs Pulse" electronic system, which is designed to monitor and evaluate the performance of directorates, customs centers and working committees on a regular basis based on strategic and operational plans, as well as associated programs and projects.

The system features an interactive dashboard that allows senior officials to review performance indicators in real time, analyze progress and identify deviations, thereby supporting data-driven decision-making and reinforcing a results-oriented approach while improving institutional monitoring and evaluation.

JCD officials also presented an overview of key initiatives and practical measures undertaken to strengthen institutional culture and embed the values of excellence, innovation and teamwork in order to enhance institutional performance and improve service quality.

The pilot launch of the "Customs Pulse" system is intended to pave the way for full implementation once development and evaluation stages are completed, ensuring the adoption of best practices in institutional performance management.

//Petra// AF