ESA And Chinese Academy Of Sciences Successfully Launch Joint SMILE Space Mission

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences have announced the successful launch of their joint spacecraft, "SMILE" (Solar Wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer). The spacecraft was deployed from the Kourou Spaceport in French Guiana aboard the European Vega-C rocket on a pioneering scientific mission to study the impact of solar storms on Earth's magnetic shield.

In a statement published on its official website on Tuesday, ESA noted that this milestone is the fruit of a first-of-its-kind strategic cooperation involving a full-scale mission collaboration between both parties.

The unmanned SMILE spacecraft serves as an advanced scientific platform that will execute the first comprehensive X-ray observations of Earth's magnetic field. It is equipped with X-ray and ultraviolet cameras, as well as particle and magnetic-field detectors, allowing it to continuously monitor the aurora borealis for up to 45 hours.

ESA indicated that the spacecraft will settle into a high-altitude orbit reaching up to 121,000 kilometers above the North Pole to map an integrated, dynamic picture of how Earth responds to solar streams and radiation. This ambitious space mission is scheduled to last for three years, providing scientific insights and solutions to enhance satellite security and ensure astronaut safety against adverse space weather.

//Petra// AF