Jordan, Georgia Discuss Expanding Aviation And Rail Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra)-- Minister of Transport Nidal Katamine on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the transport sector with Georgia Ambassador to Jordan Archil Dzuliashvili during a meeting at the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday, with a particular focus on air and rail transportation.

Katamine affirmed the deep roots of Jordanian-Georgian relations and emphasized both nations' keenness to develop transport sector cooperation to boost economic, touristic, and commercial exchanges.

He highlighted Jordan's pivotal role as a regional hub for logistical connectivity and multimodal transport.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of increasing the number of flights between Jordan and Georgia via Royal Jordanian Airlines to further support travel, tourism, and trade exchange between the two countries.

The Georgian Ambassador reviewed his country's keen interest in benefiting from the regional connectivity projects that Jordan is developing. He specifically highlighted rail connectivity and transport routes running from the Gulf through Jordan, Syria, and Turkiye up to Georgia, which would enhance logistical integration and trade movement across the region.

The Ambassador praised the standard of relations between the two countries, reiterating Georgia's commitment to expanding cooperation with Jordan in transport, logistics, and aviation while leveraging Jordan's strategic position as an important regional hub.

//Petra// AF