Over 900 Graduates Felicitated In Lusail University Graduation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail University celebrated yesterday the graduation ceremony of its third batch of students, with more than 900 graduates, including 63% of Qataris, held at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC).

HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater attended the ceremony, alongside a number of Their Excellencies senior officials in the country, as well as members of the academic and administrative staff and guardians of the graduates.

In his speech during the ceremony, President of Lusail University Dr Nizam Hindi said that science and knowledge form the basis for the advancement of societies and the building of nations, noting that the first message in Islam was a clear call to read and seek knowledge.

Graduation day represents a moment of reaping the rewards of years of hard work, diligence, and challenge, Dr Hindi noted, indicating that this occasion not only represents the end of an academic phase, but also the beginning of a new path in which graduates contribute to serving the community and transforming knowledge into a tangible impact.

Since its establishment, the university has been keen to ensure that studying in Lusail is a gateway to acquiring skills and experiences, opening up to world issues and anticipating the future, in addition to consolidating the values of discipline, responsibility and teamwork, he added.

Dr Hindi pointed out that the academic institution continues its commitment to developing its educational programmes and enhancing the quality of its outputs to keep pace with the requirements of the labour market and rapid transformations, stressing that graduates represent a scientific force towards the future.

President of Lusail University called on graduates to adhere to ethics and responsibility as well as to invest knowledge and skills they have acquired in serving their homelands and communities, noting that the future is full of possibilities, and only those with will and determination can reach it.

Lusail Lusail University graduates