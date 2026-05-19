Jordan Finalise World Cup Preparations With 30-Player Preliminary Squad

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan national football team coach Jamal Sellami announced a 30-player preliminary squad on Sunday, as The Nashama stepped up preparations for their historic debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Jordan were drawn in Group J alongside reigning champions Argentina national football team, Algeria and Austria.

The most notable absentee is star striker Yazan Naimat, who suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025 and later underwent surgery, ruling him out of the tournament. Right-back Adham Quraishi and Issam Smeeri also miss out due to injury concerns.

Other notable omissions were tactical decisions by Sellami, including Yousef Abu Jalboush, Yousef Abu Jazar. In addition to Ahmad Ersan, the Faisali forward who finished as the top scorer in the Jordanian league this season.

The final 26-player squad, which must be submitted before FIFA's June 1 deadline, will involve further cuts in the coming days.

Jordan's squad combines domestic league talent with overseas experience, providing Sellami with both depth and versatility. Hussein contributed the largest number of players with nine, while Faisali supplied three and Wihdat added two.

Among the overseas-based players are captain and star winger Mousa Tamari of Stade Rennais, defenders Yazan Arab of FC Seoul, and Mohammad Abu Nadi and Noor Rawabdeh, both of Selangor. Midfielder Nizar Rashdan plays for Qatar SC, while striker Ali Olwan represents Al Sailiya.

Jordan head into their first-ever World Cup appearance inspired by their remarkable run to the final of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Led by Tamari and supported by a blend of homegrown talent and international experience, The Nashama will aim to make an impact in Group J.

Former Jordan coach Othman Qurini expressed surprise at some of the omissions, writing on social media that he had“expected the presence of Yousef Abu Jazar by 80 per cent” after the defender's impressive performances at right-back. Qurini added that Abu Jalboush could have provided additional attacking solutions through the middle, particularly given the differing tactical demands between matches against Austria and Algeria. International analysts have also weighed in on Jordan's squad selection and tactical approach ahead of the tournament. Writing in The Athletic, British football writer Nick Miller described Jordan's approach as built on“ceaseless work rate and defensive organisation” before launching rapid counter-attacks. He identified Tamari as the side's standout player and focal point in transition play, while praising the team's compact structure and collective discipline.

Meanwhile, American football analysis platform RotoWire portrayed Jordan's World Cup qualification as one of the tournament's most inspiring stories, noting that a nation of 11 million had reached football's biggest stage for the first time. The analysis described Sellami's side as“compact and difficult to break down”, typically operating in either a 4-5-1 or 3-4-3 formation focused on deep defending before releasing Tamari on the counter-attack.

As part of their final preparations, Jordan will face Switzerland national football team on May 31 and Colombia national football team on June 7, according to the Jordan Football Association.

The friendlies against strong European and South American opposition are expected to provide a valuable test ahead of the World Cup, allowing Sellami to refine tactics, assess fitness levels and strengthen squad cohesion before the tournament begins on June 11.