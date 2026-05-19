Qatar Participates In High-Level Meeting On Combating Irregular Migration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the high-level meeting on combating irregular migration, held on Tuesday in the Italian capital, Rome, with the participation of the Italian Republic, the Republic of Turkiye, and the State of Libya.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

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During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments regarding the irregular migration file, and ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination among the four countries.

Topics included enhancing international coordination, exchanging expertise, building institutional capacity, and identifying mechanisms to support regional and global efforts to reduce irregular

HE Dr. Al Khulaifi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting international and regional efforts to address irregular migration through coordinated action.

HE emphasized that such efforts should uphold humanitarian principles and international law, and contribute to security, stability, and development in the countries and communities affected.