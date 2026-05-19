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Natural Gas Forecast Today 19/05: Prices Rally (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The natural gas market gapped higher to kick off the trading week on Monday, rallied a bit, then gave back some of the gains to show signs of hesitation.
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