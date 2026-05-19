Jury Setback Clears Path For Openai Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Elon Musk has lost a major legal battle against OpenAI after a federal jury in Oakland, California, found that he waited too long to bring claims accusing the artificial intelligence company and its leaders of abandoning its founding mission.

The unanimous verdict delivered a significant courtroom victory to OpenAI, chief executive Sam Altman, president Greg Brockman, the OpenAI Foundation and Microsoft, all of whom were targeted in Musk's case. Jurors found that the claims were barred by statutes of limitations, ending the trial without a finding on whether OpenAI had breached any founding promise to operate primarily for the benefit of humanity.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers indicated agreement with the jury's finding, giving the verdict immediate weight in one of Silicon Valley's most closely watched disputes. The ruling removes a legal overhang for OpenAI as it explores a possible public listing that could value the company among the world's most important technology groups.

Musk had argued that OpenAI, which he helped establish in 2015 as a nonprofit research organisation, had betrayed its original purpose by moving towards a commercial model closely tied to Microsoft. His lawsuit accused Altman and Brockman of steering the organisation away from its charitable mission and towards private gain, while benefiting from technology developed with early support from Musk and other backers.

OpenAI denied wrongdoing and portrayed the lawsuit as part of a broader business rivalry. The company argued that Musk knew about its commercial restructuring years before filing suit and that he had at various points supported, discussed or understood the need for large-scale financing to develop advanced AI systems. The defence also pointed to Musk's launch of xAI, a direct competitor in the race to build frontier AI models.

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The case turned less on OpenAI's business model than on timing. Jurors concluded that Musk had sufficient knowledge of the disputed events well before he filed the lawsuit in 2024. That finding meant the court did not have to decide whether OpenAI's shift towards a capped-profit structure violated its founding commitments.

The trial nevertheless aired years of tension between Musk and OpenAI's leadership. Testimony and internal communications examined disagreements over control, fundraising, commercial strategy and the scale of computing resources needed to compete with the largest technology companies. Musk's lawyers argued that the dispute reflected a deeper question about whether public-interest AI organisations can be transformed into powerful commercial enterprises without betraying donors and early supporters.

OpenAI's rise has been rapid since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022. The company has become central to the global AI race, attracting multibillion-dollar backing, expanding enterprise services and reshaping competition across software, cloud computing and digital search. Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has given the company access to vast computing infrastructure, while also giving Microsoft a leading position in generative AI products.

That relationship formed a key part of Musk's complaint. He claimed OpenAI's alliance with Microsoft undermined its independence and changed the nature of the organisation. OpenAI countered that expensive computing power was essential to build advanced AI safely and that its structure remained tied to its mission through nonprofit oversight.

The ruling is likely to strengthen OpenAI's negotiating position with investors as it considers further capital raising and a possible market debut. A courtroom defeat on Musk's claims could have complicated governance plans, delayed transactions or raised uncertainty over the ownership and control of OpenAI's commercial arm.

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Musk's legal team is expected to appeal, meaning the dispute may continue before a higher court. His lawyers have framed the verdict as a procedural setback rather than a rejection of the substance of his allegations. OpenAI, by contrast, is expected to treat the decision as validation of its long-standing argument that Musk's case was legally stale and commercially motivated.