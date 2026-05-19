Swiss Initiative Aims To Better Protect Pollinating Insects

The popular initiative“In favour of ensuring the pollination of cultivated and wild plants by insects (bee initiative)” was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. The initiative has until November 19, 2027 to collect 100,000 valid signatures to force a nationwide vote.

The initiative requires the federal government and cantons to ensure the pollination of cultivated and wild plants by insects and to deploy the necessary resources for this purpose. They would be required to set guidelines for this purpose.

This content was published on Mar 31, 2025 What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time?