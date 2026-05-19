Swiss Mobility Habits React To Rising Fuel Prices
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Les Suisses s'adaptent à la hausse des prix du carburant (sondage)
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Read more: Les Suisses s'adaptent à la hausse des prix du carburant (son
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Suíços mudam hábitos de transporte com alta dos combustíveis
Read more: Suíços mudam hábitos de transporte com alta dos combusti
Some 42.1% of the 1,000 people questioned between the end of April and mid-May said they were using public transport more often and 35.2% were walking more frequently, according to a survey from the Marketagent Schweiz research institute.
Less than a third (23.6%) said they were cycling or scooting more often, while 14.7% were working from home more often.
While most of those surveyed fear persistently high fuel prices and said this was having an impact on their budget, more than half (56.9%) do not plan to buy an electric vehicle because of this situation. Only 4.2% have already taken the plunge and 16.9% are considering it.
If they were to buy a new car, 32.6% would choose a hybrid, but petrol (31%) would still come out ahead of an electric vehicle (26.1%). Diesel, on the other hand, is losing ground, with only 7.1% of respondents considering this type of engine.
Demand for electric cars in Switzerland has risen sharply in 2025, with a 48% increase in searches, a 69% increase in contact requests and a 40% increase in sales on the AutoScout24 car portal, as recently reported by online platform operator SMG.
But the share of electric cars in the Swiss car fleet has stabilised (21.7% of new registrations, up 1.2 percentage points).
However, an electric recharge is cheaper than a full tank of petrol, especially if it is done at home or at work. A recent analysis by Swisscharge shows that it costs around CHF5.23 per 100 km, compared with CHF11.08 for a petrol car.More More New Swiss electric cars regain traction but miss targets
This content was published on Feb 4, 2026 Electric cars sales rose in Switzerland but failed to meet national targets.Read more: New Swiss electric cars regain traction but miss ta
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