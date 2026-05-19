Swiss Financial Fraud Cases Rose In 2025
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Les cas de fraudes financières en hausse en 2025
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The Swiss Banking Ombudsman handled 2,575 cases last year, 4% more than the previous year, explained Ombudsman Andreas Barfuss at a press conference on Tuesday.
By region, 55% of the complaints came from German-speaking Switzerland, while 23% came from abroad. The proportion of requests from French-speaking Switzerland remained more or less stable at 19%. The proportion from Italian-speaking Switzerland remained unchanged at 3%.
In 90% of cases, the value in dispute was less than CHF100,000.
In 2025, the number of fraud cases handled by the Ombudsman rose again, to 316 compared with 270 in 2024. Among them, phishing scams were once again significant.
“Legally, financial institutions are not generally obliged to compensate customers in this type of case”, explained Barfuss. However, each case is examined individually.More More Does dirty money need banking secrecy to thrive?
This content was published on Sep 30, 2020 Despite progress in the fight against money laundering, some feel that Switzerland could still do more.Read more: Does dirty money need banking secrecy to th
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