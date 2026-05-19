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Swiss Financial Fraud Cases Rose In 2025

Swiss Financial Fraud Cases Rose In 2025


2026-05-19 02:26:18
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Banking Ombudsman dealt with an increase in the number of cases in 2025. The main cause remains fraud involving card payments and online banking services. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss financial fraud cases rose in 2025 This content was published on May 19, 2026 - 14:32 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Les cas de fraudes financières en hausse en 2025 Original Read more: Les cas de fraudes financières en hausse en

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The Swiss Banking Ombudsman handled 2,575 cases last year, 4% more than the previous year, explained Ombudsman Andreas Barfuss at a press conference on Tuesday.

By region, 55% of the complaints came from German-speaking Switzerland, while 23% came from abroad. The proportion of requests from French-speaking Switzerland remained more or less stable at 19%. The proportion from Italian-speaking Switzerland remained unchanged at 3%.

In 90% of cases, the value in dispute was less than CHF100,000.

In 2025, the number of fraud cases handled by the Ombudsman rose again, to 316 compared with 270 in 2024. Among them, phishing scams were once again significant.

“Legally, financial institutions are not generally obliged to compensate customers in this type of case”, explained Barfuss. However, each case is examined individually.

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This content was published on Sep 30, 2020 Despite progress in the fight against money laundering, some feel that Switzerland could still do more.

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