CVPR 2026 To Showcase Embodied AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
Co-sponsored by IEEE Computer Society and the Computer Vision Foundation, the conference will run from June 3-7 at the Colorado Convention Center, with the exhibition floor open June 5-7.
The event is expected to feature technologies spanning:
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Embodied AI
Autonomous vehicles
Humanoid robotics
Agentic AI
Augmented reality
Spatial computing
Real-time computer vision
AI-powered healthcare systems
This year's expo places a strong emphasis on physical AI and automation systems operating in real-world environments.
Among the largest exhibitors will be Nvidia, which is showcasing its latest multimodal AI agent development technologies, including the Nemotron 3 Nano Omni model designed to combine vision, audio, and language capabilities into unified AI systems.
Tesla and Waymo are also expected to present developments in autonomous mobility, robotaxi systems, and large-scale vision-based autonomous driving.
According to the organizers, the conference reflects growing convergence between robotics, AI agents, computer vision, and automation infrastructure.Live AI and robotics demonstrations planned
CVPR 2026 will also feature nearly 30 live demonstrations showcasing emerging AI and robotics applications operating in real time.
Demonstrations include:
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AR-based clinical AI assistants
Real-time object detection systems
Interactive augmented reality guidance
AI-driven gesture synthesis
Transformer-based 3D modeling systems
One featured demonstration, EgoMedAgent, uses first-person audio and video streams to support real-time clinical decision-making in healthcare environments.
Another system, Miburi, demonstrates real-time AI-generated full-body gestures and facial expressions synchronized with spoken dialogue using large language models.
The conference will also feature ARVRag, an augmented reality system combining object detection, retrieval, and AI-generated explanations without requiring retraining of models.Vision AI and industrial automation continue expanding
The exhibition also highlights growing industrial demand for scalable AI-powered computer vision systems.
Ultralytics is expected to showcase Yolo26, a lightweight real-time vision AI model designed for edge devices and large-scale industrial deployments.
Meanwhile, Weights & Biases will present machine learning operations platforms designed to help organizations manage large-scale AI workflows and production AI systems.
Organizers say the event demonstrates how embodied AI, robotics, and autonomous systems are increasingly moving from research environments into commercial deployment across logistics, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and enterprise automation.
Main image courtesy of Easy-Peasy
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