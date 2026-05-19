Miningnewsbreaks Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) CEO Discusses Fully Funded Arctic Drilling Campaign On The Miningnewswire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND) CEO Robert Price joined the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast to discuss the company's fully funded drilling program in Greenland's Jameson Land Basin, including its recent $70 million financing, upcoming two-well campaign and the basin's estimated multibillion-barrel oil potential. During the interview, Price highlighted the project's geological similarities to the North Sea, the strategic significance of its light sweet crude resource and operational milestones expected through 2026 as Greenland Energy prepares to begin drilling later this year.

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About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLND are available in the company's newsroom at

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