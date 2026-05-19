U.S. Sanctions Hamas Support Networks

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States is taking decisive action to target the international networks that enable Hamas to sustain its terrorist operations, expand political influence, and undermine efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East. Today's designations target three categories of Hamas enablers: organizers of a Hamas-backed flotilla attempting to reach Gaza; operatives within Hamas-aligned Muslim Brotherhood networks that facilitate violent terrorist attacks; and coordinators of Samidoun, a front organization for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Hamas uses these enablers to sustain its position in Gaza, finance its operations, and engage in terrorist violence beyond its borders. Today's action exposes how Hamas exploits diaspora organizations, religious institutions, and purported civil society groups to advance its malign agenda while claiming humanitarian objectives.

Under President Trump, the United States remains committed to supporting efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East. We will continue to use all available tools to counter those who support terrorism and obstruct the path to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority, Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. Hamas, the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, Samidoun, and HASM are designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, and Hamas and HASM are also designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press releases.