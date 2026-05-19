International Schools In Brazil For Expats: 2026 Guide

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Living in Brazil · Education & Schooling Key Facts - Annual tuition at top international schools in Brazil runs R$80,000 to R$280,000 per child. The American school of Rio, EARJ, the British School and Graded School São Paulo sit at the upper end; smaller bilingual programmes anchor the lower end. Most expats sit at the R$150,000–R$220,000 mid-band. - Four curricula dominate the market - American, British, IB and French. American and British schools concentrate in São Paulo, Rio and Brasília; the French Lycée network covers all three; the IB Diploma is offered by Graded, EARJ, Pan American and the British schools as a Year 12/13 exit qualification. - Application windows open in September for the February intake. The Brazilian school year runs February to December, mirroring the southern hemisphere. Applications for the following academic year typically open between September and November of the prior year, with admissions tests scheduled October–December. - Enrolment fees (matrícula) and capital levies stack on top of tuition. A non-refundable matrícula of R$8,000–R$25,000 is standard, plus an annual manutenção (building/maintenance levy) of R$2,500–R$6,000 at some schools. The all-in first-year outlay is typically 10–15% above the headline tuition. - Many corporate-relocation packages cover education in full. Senior expat assignments with multinationals in São Paulo and Rio typically bundle a full tuition allowance for two children, with caps at R$200,000–R$250,000 per child. The expat decision is the school, not the cost. - Bilingual Brazilian schools are the credible alternative. Avenues, Beacon, Concept, Stance Dual and Maple Bear charge R$50,000–R$120,000 annually, deliver Portuguese-English instruction, and are accepted by most Anglo-Saxon university systems. The trade-off is curriculum recognition outside Latin America. International schools in Brazil are the single largest line item in most expat-family budgets after housing - and the single largest determinant of where in São Paulo or Rio the family ends up living. The market splits cleanly into four curriculum tracks and three price tiers. Application timing is unforgiving, with the Brazilian academic year running February to December and intake decisions made in the prior October–December window. This guide walks expat parents through the four practical decisions involved in international schools in Brazil - curriculum choice, school shortlist, application timing, and the full first-year cost - in sequence. The four curricula offered by international schools in Brazil Four curriculum tracks account for the overwhelming majority of expat enrolment in São Paulo, Rio, Brasília and Belo Horizonte. The American curriculum is offered by Graded - The American School of São Paulo, EARJ (Escola Americana do Rio de Janeiro), Pan American Christian Academy in São Paulo, and the American School of Brasília. The curriculum follows US K–12 standards, leading to the High School Diploma and Advanced Placement courses, with most schools also offering the IB Diploma as a Year 12/13 exit option. American-curriculum graduates feed into US universities and into the IB-recognising European systems on equivalent terms. The British curriculum is offered by the British School São Paulo, the British College of Brazil (also São Paulo, Nord Anglia network), St Paul's School (the oldest international school in São Paulo, founded 1926), the British School of Rio de Janeiro (Botafogo), and the British School of Brasília. The structure follows the English national curriculum through IGCSE at Year 11 and A-Level or IB Diploma at Years 12–13. British-track graduates apply to UK universities through UCAS and are accepted directly across the EU, North America and Australia. The IB curriculum as a pure-play offering - Primary Years Programme through IB Diploma - is delivered at a handful of schools including Beacon School São Paulo and Avenues The World School. More commonly, the IB Diploma sits as the Year 12–13 layer on top of an American or British base. The IB Diploma is the most internationally portable secondary qualification in Brazil and is the default choice for families anticipating cross-border university applications. The French curriculum is delivered by Lycée Pasteur in São Paulo, Lycée Molière in Rio and Lycée Français de Brasília, all accredited by the Agence pour l'enseignement français à l'étranger (AEFE). The curriculum mirrors the French national programme, terminates in the Baccalauréat, and operates at materially lower tuition than the American/British equivalents - typically R$60,000–R$110,000 annually. The German, Swiss and Japanese schools (Colégio Visconde de Porto Seguro, Colégio Suíço-Brasileiro, Escola Japonesa) operate parallel national-curriculum networks at similar mid-tier price points. The top schools - by city In São Paulo, six schools dominate the expat segment. Graded (in the Morumbi/Brooklin area) is the city's largest American-curriculum institution and the standard default for US corporate transfers; its IB Diploma cohort is among the strongest in Latin America. St Paul's School in Jardim Paulistano is the most prestigious British-curriculum option, with a competitive admissions test and a waiting list at most year groups. British College of Brazil in Chácara Santo Antônio (a Nord Anglia school) is the more recently opened British-track competitor - newer facilities, smaller cohorts and direct competitor pricing. Avenues - The World School in Vila Olímpia is the IB Continuum offering and the dual-language Mandarin/English track, attracting the financial-services and tech expat segment. Pan American Christian Academy serves the US-faith-based segment with a Christian-American curriculum. Lycée Pasteur in Pinheiros is the AEFE-accredited French option. In Rio de Janeiro, the choice narrows. EARJ (Escola Americana do Rio de Janeiro) in Gávea is the principal American-curriculum institution and the historical first choice for US Consulate-General families. The British School of Rio de Janeiro in Botafogo, founded 1924, serves the British-curriculum segment with sites in Botafogo (Early Years through Year 11) and Urca (Sixth Form). Our Lady of Mercy School in Botafogo offers a US/Catholic-curriculum dual-track option. Rio International School in Barra da Tijuca is the Barra-side IB-track alternative. Lycée Molière in Urca delivers the French national programme. In Brasília, the diplomatic-corps market is served by the American School of Brasília (EAB), the British School of Brasília, the Lycée Français François Mitterrand and Maple Bear Brasília at the bilingual tier. Smaller cohorts and stronger faculty retention compared with the larger São Paulo and Rio institutions. International schools in Brazil 2026: tuition benchmarks The 2026 fee landscape for the principal international schools in Brazil is set out below. Tuition is in BRL per academic year (February–December) for the secondary school level (Year 9–11 equivalent). Add 10–15% for the all-in first-year outlay once matrícula, manutenção and material fees are included.

School Curriculum Annual tuition (secondary) Notes Graded - São Paulo American + IB R$220,000–R$280,000 Largest American school in Brazil; strong IB results St Paul's School - São Paulo British + IB R$200,000–R$260,000 Founded 1926; long waiting list at most year groups British College of Brazil - SP British + IB R$180,000–R$230,000 Nord Anglia network; newer campus, smaller cohorts Avenues - São Paulo IB Continuum R$200,000–R$250,000 Dual-language Mandarin/English track available EARJ - Rio de Janeiro American + IB R$170,000–R$220,000 Default US-Consulate school in Gávea British School of Rio British + IB R$150,000–R$200,000 Botafogo (lower) and Urca (Sixth Form) campuses Rio International School IB Diploma R$120,000–R$170,000 Barra da Tijuca; preferred by Zona Oeste families Lycée Pasteur - São Paulo French (AEFE) R$70,000–R$110,000 AEFE accreditation; French Baccalauréat American School of Brasília American + IB R$160,000–R$210,000 Diplomatic-corps default in the federal capital Bilingual tier (Maple Bear, Beacon) PT/EN bilingual R$50,000–R$120,000 Brazilian curriculum, intensive English; affordable middle ground

The Brazilian academic calendar - and why timing matters

The Brazilian academic year runs from early February to mid-December, mirroring the southern hemisphere. The main intake is in February. There is a smaller mid-year intake in August at most international schools, but availability is far thinner - the marquee schools rarely have mid-year spaces above Year 6. The implications for relocating families are significant: a family arriving in March, May or September will probably need to settle for the second-choice school, or accept a six-month delay until the next February intake.

The application calendar at most international schools opens between September and November of the prior calendar year. Admissions tests - typically English language, mathematics and an informal interview - are scheduled October through December. Offers are made by mid-January. Confirmation deposits (typically 50% of the matrícula) are due within 14 to 30 days of the offer. For a family targeting a February 2027 start, the practical deadline for the application is October 2026.

For families relocating with under three months of lead time, the playbook is: apply to a primary target and a backup simultaneously; place the child in the bilingual tier (Maple Bear, Beacon, Concept) for the gap quarter if necessary; reapply to the primary target for the following academic year. This is more common than the marquee schools' websites suggest.

What the all-in first-year cost actually looks like

Headline tuition is only part of the first-year cost stack. Five line items compound on top: matrícula (the enrolment fee, R$8,000–R$25,000, non-refundable, paid once at admission), manutenção (annual building/maintenance levy at some schools, R$2,500–R$6,000), materiais didáticos (textbook and material fee, R$3,000–R$8,000), uniformes (R$1,500–R$4,000 for the full kit including sport), and transporte escolar (R$800–R$2,500 per month if the school is more than a short walk away).

Two further variable costs matter at the higher tier. Extracurricular fees at Graded, St Paul's, Avenues and Pan American - particularly for representative sports, music and overseas trips - can add R$8,000–R$25,000 per year. Capital contributions at some schools (a one-time payment that secures preferential admission to subsequent siblings) can sit at R$30,000–R$80,000.

The net consequence: a family with one child at Graded at the R$240,000 tuition tier should budget closer to R$280,000–R$310,000 for the first year all-in. With two children, the second-year math typically falls back to tuition plus low-five-figure ancillary costs.

Common pitfalls

Three traps catch expat parents. The first is underestimating the demand for senior-year places. By Year 10 onwards, the marquee schools have minimal new intake, and even strong applicants are placed on a waiting list of one to three terms. Families arriving with teenage children should apply 12 months in advance where possible.

The second is treating the bilingual tier as inferior. Maple Bear, Beacon, Concept, Stance Dual and others deliver credible English-language teaching at half the international-school tuition. For families planning a 2–4 year assignment in Brazil with intent to return to the home country for upper secondary, the bilingual tier is often the smarter financial choice - the child returns home with strong English, Portuguese fluency and a curriculum that mainstream schools accept on transfer.

The third is ignoring the corporate-relocation contract. Most multinational expat packages will reimburse tuition only at the school selected at the start of the assignment. Changing schools mid-assignment typically requires a new HR approval and may not be reimbursed at the new institution. Pick the school with the assignment's full length in mind.

Curriculum continuity: Match the curriculum to the next destination. American/British/IB are the most internationally portable; French and German are excellent if returning to those systems. Application calendar: Submit applications in October–November of the prior calendar year to secure a February start. All-in cost line items: Budget tuition + matrícula + manutenção + materials + uniforms + transport, not the headline number alone. Sibling discounts: Most international schools offer 5–15% sibling discounts on the second and subsequent child. Confirm in writing during admissions. Corporate-package fit: Verify the school is on the employer's approved list before signing the matrícula. Reimbursement caps and approved-school clauses vary materially across multinationals.

What new arrivals should watch nextFrequently Asked Questions When does the school year start in Brazil?

Early February through mid-December, with a four to six week winter break in July. The principal intake is February; a secondary intake at most international schools opens in August.

Are international schools recognised by Brazilian authorities?

Yes. International schools in Brazil are accredited by the relevant State Secretariat of Education and by their home-country accreditation bodies (Cambridge, AdvancED, IBO, AEFE). The Brazilian secondary diploma is automatically recognised for university entrance through ENEM.

Do my children need Portuguese to attend?

No. Instruction at all international schools is primarily in English (or French/German at the national-curriculum schools). Portuguese is delivered as a second-language subject and integrated into daily life through Brazilian classmates and cultural programming.

Are there scholarships for foreign students?

EARJ, the British School and Rio International School all run modest scholarship and financial-aid pools, typically for Year 11–13 entrants and based on academic merit plus financial need. Application windows usually open in September for the following academic year.

Can I pay tuition in USD or EUR?

Tuition is set in BRL annually and is normally not re-priced mid-year. Some schools accept USD wire payments for foreign-domiciled families, particularly when arranged through corporate billing. Confirm the foreign-exchange policy in writing.

Connected Coverage

The full Living-in-Brazil pillar set covers the practical infrastructure for foreigners settling in Brazil. See our Brazil Visa Requirements 2026: A Strategic Guide for Investors and Expats. See our Renting an Apartment in Brazil as a Foreigner in 2026. See our Healthcare in Brazil for Foreigners 2026. See our The Best Neighborhoods in Rio for Expats: A 2026 Financial and Lifestyle Analysis. See our Cost of Living in Rio de Janeiro: A Comprehensive 2026 Economic Analysis.

Reported by Adele Cardin for The Rio Times - Latin American business and expat affairs. Filed May 19, 2026 - 18:00 BRT.

Read More from The Rio Times

Healthcare in Brazil for Foreigners 2026: SUS, Private Plans and International Cover São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Renting an Apartment in Brazil 2026: Expat Practical Guide

-- Newsletter CTA -