International Schools In Brazil For Expats: 2026 Guide
|School
|Curriculum
|Annual tuition (secondary)
|Notes
|Graded - São Paulo
|American + IB
|R$220,000–R$280,000
|Largest American school in Brazil; strong IB results
|St Paul's School - São Paulo
|British + IB
|R$200,000–R$260,000
|Founded 1926; long waiting list at most year groups
|British College of Brazil - SP
|British + IB
|R$180,000–R$230,000
|Nord Anglia network; newer campus, smaller cohorts
|Avenues - São Paulo
|IB Continuum
|R$200,000–R$250,000
|Dual-language Mandarin/English track available
|EARJ - Rio de Janeiro
|American + IB
|R$170,000–R$220,000
|Default US-Consulate school in Gávea
|British School of Rio
|British + IB
|R$150,000–R$200,000
|Botafogo (lower) and Urca (Sixth Form) campuses
|Rio International School
|IB Diploma
|R$120,000–R$170,000
|Barra da Tijuca; preferred by Zona Oeste families
|Lycée Pasteur - São Paulo
|French (AEFE)
|R$70,000–R$110,000
|AEFE accreditation; French Baccalauréat
|American School of Brasília
|American + IB
|R$160,000–R$210,000
|Diplomatic-corps default in the federal capital
|Bilingual tier (Maple Bear, Beacon)
|PT/EN bilingual
|R$50,000–R$120,000
|Brazilian curriculum, intensive English; affordable middle ground
The Brazilian academic year runs from early February to mid-December, mirroring the southern hemisphere. The main intake is in February. There is a smaller mid-year intake in August at most international schools, but availability is far thinner - the marquee schools rarely have mid-year spaces above Year 6. The implications for relocating families are significant: a family arriving in March, May or September will probably need to settle for the second-choice school, or accept a six-month delay until the next February intake.
The application calendar at most international schools opens between September and November of the prior calendar year. Admissions tests - typically English language, mathematics and an informal interview - are scheduled October through December. Offers are made by mid-January. Confirmation deposits (typically 50% of the matrícula) are due within 14 to 30 days of the offer. For a family targeting a February 2027 start, the practical deadline for the application is October 2026.
For families relocating with under three months of lead time, the playbook is: apply to a primary target and a backup simultaneously; place the child in the bilingual tier (Maple Bear, Beacon, Concept) for the gap quarter if necessary; reapply to the primary target for the following academic year. This is more common than the marquee schools' websites suggest.What the all-in first-year cost actually looks like
Headline tuition is only part of the first-year cost stack. Five line items compound on top: matrícula (the enrolment fee, R$8,000–R$25,000, non-refundable, paid once at admission), manutenção (annual building/maintenance levy at some schools, R$2,500–R$6,000), materiais didáticos (textbook and material fee, R$3,000–R$8,000), uniformes (R$1,500–R$4,000 for the full kit including sport), and transporte escolar (R$800–R$2,500 per month if the school is more than a short walk away).
Two further variable costs matter at the higher tier. Extracurricular fees at Graded, St Paul's, Avenues and Pan American - particularly for representative sports, music and overseas trips - can add R$8,000–R$25,000 per year. Capital contributions at some schools (a one-time payment that secures preferential admission to subsequent siblings) can sit at R$30,000–R$80,000.
The net consequence: a family with one child at Graded at the R$240,000 tuition tier should budget closer to R$280,000–R$310,000 for the first year all-in. With two children, the second-year math typically falls back to tuition plus low-five-figure ancillary costs.Common pitfalls
Three traps catch expat parents. The first is underestimating the demand for senior-year places. By Year 10 onwards, the marquee schools have minimal new intake, and even strong applicants are placed on a waiting list of one to three terms. Families arriving with teenage children should apply 12 months in advance where possible.
The second is treating the bilingual tier as inferior. Maple Bear, Beacon, Concept, Stance Dual and others deliver credible English-language teaching at half the international-school tuition. For families planning a 2–4 year assignment in Brazil with intent to return to the home country for upper secondary, the bilingual tier is often the smarter financial choice - the child returns home with strong English, Portuguese fluency and a curriculum that mainstream schools accept on transfer.
The third is ignoring the corporate-relocation contract. Most multinational expat packages will reimburse tuition only at the school selected at the start of the assignment. Changing schools mid-assignment typically requires a new HR approval and may not be reimbursed at the new institution. Pick the school with the assignment's full length in mind.What new arrivals should watch next
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Curriculum continuity: Match the curriculum to the next destination. American/British/IB are the most internationally portable; French and German are excellent if returning to those systems.
Application calendar: Submit applications in October–November of the prior calendar year to secure a February start.
All-in cost line items: Budget tuition + matrícula + manutenção + materials + uniforms + transport, not the headline number alone.
Sibling discounts: Most international schools offer 5–15% sibling discounts on the second and subsequent child. Confirm in writing during admissions.
Corporate-package fit: Verify the school is on the employer's approved list before signing the matrícula. Reimbursement caps and approved-school clauses vary materially across multinationals.
Early February through mid-December, with a four to six week winter break in July. The principal intake is February; a secondary intake at most international schools opens in August.Are international schools recognised by Brazilian authorities?
Yes. International schools in Brazil are accredited by the relevant State Secretariat of Education and by their home-country accreditation bodies (Cambridge, AdvancED, IBO, AEFE). The Brazilian secondary diploma is automatically recognised for university entrance through ENEM.Do my children need Portuguese to attend?
No. Instruction at all international schools is primarily in English (or French/German at the national-curriculum schools). Portuguese is delivered as a second-language subject and integrated into daily life through Brazilian classmates and cultural programming.Are there scholarships for foreign students?
EARJ, the British School and Rio International School all run modest scholarship and financial-aid pools, typically for Year 11–13 entrants and based on academic merit plus financial need. Application windows usually open in September for the following academic year.Can I pay tuition in USD or EUR?
Tuition is set in BRL annually and is normally not re-priced mid-year. Some schools accept USD wire payments for foreign-domiciled families, particularly when arranged through corporate billing. Confirm the foreign-exchange policy in writing.Connected Coverage
The full Living-in-Brazil pillar set covers the practical infrastructure for foreigners settling in Brazil. See our Brazil Visa Requirements 2026: A Strategic Guide for Investors and Expats. See our Renting an Apartment in Brazil as a Foreigner in 2026. See our Healthcare in Brazil for Foreigners 2026. See our The Best Neighborhoods in Rio for Expats: A 2026 Financial and Lifestyle Analysis. See our Cost of Living in Rio de Janeiro: A Comprehensive 2026 Economic Analysis.
Reported by Adele Cardin for The Rio Times - Latin American business and expat affairs. Filed May 19, 2026 - 18:00 BRT.
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