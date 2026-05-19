Three Students Suspended Following Incident Involving Female Lecturer At Islamia College

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) After an incident of misbehavior with a female lecturer at Islamia College University Peshawar, the administration has taken action and suspended three students.

According to a notification issued by the college, the preliminary report of the disciplinary committee identified the involvement of three students in the incident, upon which they have been suspended for two weeks.

The notification states that the suspended students will not be allowed to enter the university until the final decision of the disciplinary committee, and the committee has been directed to complete the proceedings within the stipulated time.

On the other hand, according to the Teachers Association, the ongoing strike over the issue has been postponed, and all academic activities will remain resumed until June 8.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the administration of Islamia College University Peshawar, the incident of harassment with the female lecturer occurred on May 12 during a test in the afternoon.

Also Read: Test Turns Chaotic as Female Lecturer Faces Alleged Harassment at Islamia College Peshawar

Following this, the female lecturer wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor revealing that while she was conducting a test in the Department of Botany, more than half of the male students stood up in the classroom and refused to take the test. The students tore the question papers and threw them toward the teacher.

According to the letter, the misbehaving students left the classroom and locked the teacher and female students inside. Later, some students returned, entered the classroom, issued threats, and kept them surrounded until 12 noon.