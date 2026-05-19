Japan Plans Blockchain Financial System

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Japan's government is moving forward with plans to develop a national blockchain-based financial system that will incorporate artificial intelligence (A.I.).

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has officially approved a new policy proposal to build the future financial system using A.I. and blockchain technologies.

The proposal is entitled "Next-generation AI & Onchain Finance Concept" and was submitted to the government earlier in May. It has since been approved by the government's Policy Council.

The plan focuses on developing an automated financial infrastructure that supports 24/7 agentic commerce via blockchain networks that support crypto such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC).

The proposal stresses that blockchain is largely tamper-resistant, verifiable, and programmable, making it highly compatible with future financial networks.

Japan's government is also supportive of tokenized assets such as stocks and yen-denominated stablecoins.

The plan calls for the tokenization of the Bank of Japan's current account deposits.

The government has tasked the Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) with formulating a five-year roadmap to promote investments in the project by both public and private groups.

BTC is currently trading at $76,900 U.S.