PM Modi Lauds India-Nordic Partnership Based On Shared Values, Innovation

Forging a robust framework for future-ready collaborations, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the expanding research and innovation linkages between India and the Nordic countries, positioning shared values at the heart of the growing partnership.

Delivering a joint statement following the third India-Nordic Summit, PM Modi underscored the vital roles of skill development and seamless talent mobility in unlocking new economic opportunities. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the collective diplomatic efforts, warmly thanking the host nation and greeting his European counterparts. "I am delighted to have participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit today. First of all, I express heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister of Norway for hosting this Summit. I welcome all Nordic leaders here. Democracy, rule of law and our shared commitment to multilateralism make us natural partners," PM Modi said.

Strengthening Ties on Shared Values

The high-level interactions underscore India's keen interest in leveraging the advanced technological and educational frameworks of the Nordic region, aiming to establish resilient knowledge-sharing ecosystems. By grounding the relationship in fundamental governance philosophies, PM Modi highlighted how these common ideals serve as a springboard for deeper strategic alignment.

Historic Summit in Oslo

PM Modi reached the Norwegian capital on Monday after successfully completing his bilateral engagements in Sweden. The high-profile dialogue marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Scandinavian nation in 43 years. The summit brought together PM Modi and his counterparts from the five Nordic nations, including Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. This diplomatic push serves as a crucial follow-up to the previous iterations of the forum, building on a foundation that began with the inaugural summit in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2018, followed by the second edition in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2022.

Economic and Strategic Significance

Highlighting the deep economic significance of the trip, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that PM Modi's visit will provide an impetus to India's bilateral trade and investment ties with Nordic countries. The engagement is slated to help build resilient supply chains following the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) signed with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

To convert these agreements into actionable growth, the summit featured multi-sector negotiations. These discussions highlighted a shared commitment to building sustainable economic security across both regions.

Modi's European Tour Itinerary

PM Modi arrived in Norway from Sweden as part of an extensive tour covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy from May 15-20. Following the conclusion of high-level engagements in the Norwegian capital, PM Modi will head to Italy for the final leg of his visit. (ANI)

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