Reaching Work, School, And Hospital In Less Time Constitutes Primary Goal - Rashad Nabiyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the decision-making process, the primary unit of measurement is not finance, but time, meaning the "return on one manat" is measured by the minutes saved or lost by city residents, with reaching work, school, and a hospital in less time serving as the main indicator, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports.

The minister made the remarks during an event titled "Cities at the Center of Connectivity: Urban Reconstruction and Regional Cooperation" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

The minister particularly emphasized that a "digital twin" of Baku has been created to support this approach.

"The city has been modeled based on approximately 10 billion data points collected from mobile operators, utilities, traffic flows, and surveys. This system allows for more accurate planning of where to establish new bus lanes, traffic lights, and bicycle tracks," Nabiyev said.

He added that the results have already begun to manifest.

"The share of trips made by private cars and taxis within the city dropped from 50% to 40%, and the goal remains to reduce this figure to 30% by 2030. At the same time, traffic fatalities decreased from 9 to 7 per 100,000 people, with plans to reduce this to 4 by 2030," Nabiyev noted.

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