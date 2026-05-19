FERRIFIRENZE SS26 Movement In Light

MENAFN - Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The Italian FerriFirenze held a four-day event from May 14th – 18th in the new Molteni&C Showroom here in KAFD, showcasing a curated selection of FerriFirenze's Summer and Spring 2026 latest and iconic jewellery pieces.

SS26 marks a defining new chapter for FerriFirenze – a collection where light, movement, and materiality converge in a sensual and distinctly Italian narrative. Rooted in the Maison's vision of craftsmanship, innovation, and cultural heritage, the campaign unveils fine jewellery as a living, contemporary expression of femininity.

At the center of the narrative is the FerriFirenze woman: instinctive, self-assured, magnetic in her simplicity. Her femininity is never constructed or performative. It exists naturally - in gestures, in movement, in the quiet confidence of presence. She wears high jewellery effortlessly, integrating it into everyday life rather than reserving it for occasion.

Shot in luminous, refined environments, the campaign's visual language balances intimacy with precision. Luxury is never overtly declared, but subtly revealed through texture, movement, light, and detail. Every image captures a sense of spontaneity and tactile elegance, creating a world where jewellery becomes inseparable from the body itself.

The campaign introduces four collections – Light, Trilly, Chiacchierino, and Giulio – each defined by movement, emotion, and character.

Light explores vibrant chromatic harmony through delicate compositions of sapphires inspired by nature's most vivid tones - strawberry pink, lemon yellow, mint green, deep orange, and luminous blue. Crafted with exceptional technical mastery, the stones move subtly with the body while remaining perfectly engineered in place, creating an illusion of weightlessness and freedom. The collection unfolds through refined essentials: delicate rings, pendants, and two earring variations designed for effortless everyday elegance. Earrings are finished with miniature butterfly backs, while pendants feature discreet adjustable closures that enhance versatility and wearability. Crafted in combinations of yellow, white, or rose gold and always enriched by white gold diamond-set profiles.

Trilly introduces an unexpected sensory dimension to fine jewellery. Inspired by the delicate sound created as diamonds and gemstones softly move against one another, the collection transforms jewellery into an intimate, living experience. Fluid silhouettes, dynamic mechanisms, and vibrant gemstone pairings create pieces that are playful, interactive, and deeply refined. Vibrant gemstone pairings define the collection: white gold versions combine white diamonds with light blue sapphires, while rose gold creations pair white diamonds with pink sapphires or brown diamonds with pale blue sapphires. Yellow gold interpretations unite white diamonds with vivid tsavorites, creating bold and unexpected contrasts.

Inspired by traditional Italian lace-making techniques, Chiacchierino reinterprets the artistry of intricate knots and airy structures into contemporary gold and diamond creations. Feminine yet architectural, the collection reflects FerriFirenze's ability to translate artisanal heritage into modern design with remarkable lightness and sophistication. Balancing artisanal know-how with contemporary elegance, Chiacchierino is available in yellow gold with yellow diamonds and white rhodium finishing, or in white gold with white diamonds. The collection includes statement earrings, a refined collier, pendants, bracelets, and two ring variations, all designed to combine femininity with architectural sophistication.

Finally, Giulio stands as a tribute to the Maison's heritage and timeless identity. Inspired by Roman symbolism and named after Giulio Ferrari, one of the company's founders, the collection reimagines classical references through sculptural circular forms designed to move fluidly with the body. Crafted entirely in yellow gold, the collection expresses a sculptural and enduring elegance through bold proportions and fluid geometry. The line includes statement rings and an iconic collier presented in two interpretations. The gold version features white diamonds set within floral-inspired elements finished with white rhodium accents to enhance contrast and luminosity. The coloured variation combines yellow diamonds and turquoise, evoking the richness and symbolism of ancient Roman ornamentation while introducing a vibrant contemporary spirit.

With SS26, FerriFirenze continues to define a contemporary vision of fine jewellery – deeply rooted in Italian heritage while designed for modern living. More than adornment, these collections celebrate movement as an emotional language: jewellery that evolves with the woman who wears it.

The FerriFirenze collections are available upon request.

For more information:





Tags#FerriFirenze #jewellery