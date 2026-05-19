Brandfuel.Ai Launches Advanced AI Localization Module, Redefining Ecommerce Content For Global Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Shopify tool goes beyond translation, generating original, culturally fluent content in any language ahead of The Lead Summit in New York

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandfuel, the ecommerce content platform for Shopify merchants, today announced the release of its Advanced Localization Module, a new tool that enables brands to expand into new markets with fully original, locally resonant content rather than simple translations. It handles every aspect of localizing a Shopify site, including localizing all product content, blog posts and pages automatically in virtually any language.

The launch comes ahead of The Lead ecommerce conference in New York on May 20-21, where Brandfuel will be on hand to showcase the new capability to retailers and brand leaders.

Beyond Translation: Content Written for the Market

Most localization tools on the market today take a straightforward approach: translate existing content word-for-word into a target language. Brandfuel's Advanced Localization Module works differently. Rather than simply translating existing copy, Brandfuel draws on any and all existing source data and documents about a brand's products, voice, target personas and positioning to write entirely new, culturally appropriate content from scratch in the native language of the target market. Additionally, all content is analyzed for SEO, conversion effectiveness and brand alignment before publishing.

The result is content that reads and performs like it was created by a native speaker, because it was built for that audience from the ground up.

"Localization done right isn't about replacing words. It's about connecting authentically with a new audience," said Kent Deverell, Brandfuel's Head of Accounts and Marketing. "Our Advanced Localization Module gives Shopify merchants the ability to enter any market with content that's genuinely built for that audience, not just adapted from something else."

Full-Site Coverage, Any Language, Any Time - In Minutes

The Advanced Localization Module covers the full breadth of a Shopify storefront, not just product descriptions. Merchants can localize blog posts, landing pages, editorial content, and other non-product pages, ensuring a consistent brand experience across every customer touchpoint.

Enabling localization within the Brandfuel platform is a fast, simple process. What once required days of manual effort can now be completed in minutes. Entire Shopify sites can be localized with just a few steps inside the platform.

Key capabilities include:



Original content generation in the target language, informed by brand and product source data

Full Shopify site coverage, including product pages, blog posts, and non-product content

Entire sites localized in minutes, not days

Support for any language, with no compromise on quality Seamless integration with existing Shopify storefronts



Availability

The Brandfuel Advanced Localization Module is available now for Shopify merchants. For more information or to request a demo, visit brandfuel.ai or contact us to meet up at The Lead Summit in New York, May 20-21.

Contact Information:

Kent Deverell, ...

FAQ

What makes Brandfuel's Advanced Localization Module different from standard translation tools?

Most tools translate existing ecommerce content from one language to another. Brandfuel's Advanced Localization Module creates original content in the target language using the brand's product data, voice, and positioning, helping the content feel native to the market instead of translated.

What types of Shopify content can be localized?

The module can localize product pages, collection pages, blog posts, landing pages, editorial content, and other non-product storefront pages, helping merchants maintain a consistent brand experience across the entire site.

How long does it take to localize a Shopify store?

Brandfuel is designed to localize entire Shopify sites in minutes, reducing the manual effort that typically takes days or weeks.

Does the module support languages beyond major global markets?

Yes. Brandfuel's Advanced Localization Module supports virtually any language, giving merchants flexibility to expand into both major ecommerce markets and more specialized regional audiences.

Is the content simply translated from the original site?

No. The module generates new persona-based content from scratch in the target language, using the original product and brand information as source material. This helps preserve brand accuracy while making the final content feel culturally fluent and locally relevant.