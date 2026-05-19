Assistant Professor of Community Health, Tufts University

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Benjamin Chrisinger is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Community Health. His research is at the intersection of urban planning and public health, using both quantitative and qualitative methods with a focus on the effects of place on health. Dr. Chrisinger comes to Tufts from the University of Oxford, where he was an Associate Professor of Evidence-Based Policy Evaluation in the Department of Social Policy and Intervention, and a Research Fellow with Green-Templeton College. Prior to Oxford, he was a postdoctoral research fellow in the Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Training Program at Stanford University School of Medicine. He received his PhD in City and Regional Planning, with a certificate in College & University Teaching, from the University of Pennsylvania.

–present Assistant Professor, Community Health, Tufts University

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