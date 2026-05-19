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Cuba Condemns New US Sanctions as “Genocidal Siege”
(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has sharply criticized recent US sanctions on Cuba, describing them as a “genocidal siege” and accusing Washington of collectively punishing the Cuban population.
In remarks posted on social media platform X, Díaz-Canel argued that the measures amount to “collective punishment being imposed on the Cuban people” and said such actions should be condemned internationally and potentially pursued through legal channels as criminal offenses.
The comments followed a new round of US sanctions announced on Monday targeting several senior Cuban officials and government-linked institutions, including ministries overseeing justice, energy, and communications, as well as the country’s main intelligence agency.
Díaz-Canel rejected the accusations underlying the sanctions, stating that Cuba’s leadership and military structures do not hold assets under US jurisdiction. He also claimed that Washington lacked evidence to support its actions and was using hostile rhetoric to justify what he described as an “economic war” against the country.
He further argued that US measures extend beyond Cuban institutions and also affect third parties involved in supplying essential goods or investing in the country. According to him, these restrictions are “immoral, illegal and criminal,” particularly when they impact access to fuel, food, medicine, and other basic necessities.
Reports also indicate that Cuba has been experiencing severe fuel shortages and power disruptions in recent months following tighter restrictions on oil imports. Energy officials have described the national power system as being under critical strain, with limited fuel availability affecting electricity generation.
Cuban authorities maintain that the sanctions are exacerbating humanitarian and economic difficulties on the island, while US officials argue that the measures are part of broader policy actions targeting the Cuban government.
In remarks posted on social media platform X, Díaz-Canel argued that the measures amount to “collective punishment being imposed on the Cuban people” and said such actions should be condemned internationally and potentially pursued through legal channels as criminal offenses.
The comments followed a new round of US sanctions announced on Monday targeting several senior Cuban officials and government-linked institutions, including ministries overseeing justice, energy, and communications, as well as the country’s main intelligence agency.
Díaz-Canel rejected the accusations underlying the sanctions, stating that Cuba’s leadership and military structures do not hold assets under US jurisdiction. He also claimed that Washington lacked evidence to support its actions and was using hostile rhetoric to justify what he described as an “economic war” against the country.
He further argued that US measures extend beyond Cuban institutions and also affect third parties involved in supplying essential goods or investing in the country. According to him, these restrictions are “immoral, illegal and criminal,” particularly when they impact access to fuel, food, medicine, and other basic necessities.
Reports also indicate that Cuba has been experiencing severe fuel shortages and power disruptions in recent months following tighter restrictions on oil imports. Energy officials have described the national power system as being under critical strain, with limited fuel availability affecting electricity generation.
Cuban authorities maintain that the sanctions are exacerbating humanitarian and economic difficulties on the island, while US officials argue that the measures are part of broader policy actions targeting the Cuban government.
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